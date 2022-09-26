‘You, Me’ Narrative of States Won’t Help India; Revadi Politics is Bogus: Nirmala Sitharaman at CNN-News18 Town Hall

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, at the CNN-News18 Town Hall on Monday, came down heavily on states demanding more funds for the Centre just because they earn more revenue. She also termed “revadi politics bogus", saying it was a way to “mislead people".

Responding to Tamil Nadu’s demand for more funds, she said: “You can’t expect more money just because you generate more money than other states. ‘You, me’ narrative won’t work. A country cannot prosper like that. Revenues earned by states are for India."

“The population is coming down. Many states have valid questions to be asked….reproductive rate is almost going to be negative. The finance commission took the route to make up for it on some level proves that there is a recognition of the problem. The commission is addressing it, not to the proportion of expectation, but somewhat," she said.

Advertisement

ON REVADI CULTURE

“Welfare is equivalent to public good," said the minister, adding that it undoubtedly means hospitals, public schools, infrastructure and good roads.

Commenting on the poll sops, she said, “Do understand the finances of your state and account for it in your budget. Pay your own subsidies. Do not expect from us."

ALSO READ | Indian Rupee Is Holding Up Well: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at CNN-News18 Town Hall

Advertisement

CORPORATE FEDERALISM

Commenting on the topic of corporate federalism, she said: “In the name of corporate federalism, they don’t want the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to come, it means they are justifying corruption. The Opposition wants to mislead the public."

Advertisement

“Corruption cannot become contention when cooperative federalism is a matter of discussion."

ON GROWTH OF STATES

The minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) takes the election business seriously. “We want to strengthen the party on ground," she said, commenting on her recent Baramati and Zaheerabad visits.

“We are making inroads in Tamil Nadu. The BJP is also working to serve the people of Kerala. There will be a time when the BJP will be able to capture the imagination of the people."

Commenting on the development in states, she said, “It is quicker in some states. It depends on access to education and industrialisation. The Tamil Nadu had the advantage and has exposure to English from the British time. Industrialisation is very important. Tamil Nadu has had the advantage of having sea ports, people are very enterprising and entrepreneurial."

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here