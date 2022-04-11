Youth Congress Stages Statewide Protest Against Vyapam Anomalies in Madhya Pradesh

Intensifying the heat further on the Shivraj government in Madhya Pradesh, Youth Congress staged state-wide protests against anomalies in Professional Examination Board (PEB) popularly known by its Hindi acronym Vyapam, on Monday.

The protesters led by Youth Congress state head Dr Vikrant Bhuria were stopped by the police personnel on their way to the collectorate in Indore. The demonstrators raised slogans against Vyapam and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The protesters also tried scaling the barricading put up by the police and after issuing warnings to the demonstrators, the policemen used force to disperse the mob and arrested several leaders including Dr Bhuria for staging a protest without permission. These agitators had laid down on the road in protest and were dragged to police vans by the police personnel forcefully.

Dr Bhuria after his arrest issued a video, levelling allegations on the BJP workers saying they were trying to hit YC workers. “We only demanded justice for the jobless youths of the state," he added, accusing massive anomalies in Vyapam exams. Alleging that a Shivraj minister and his OSD are involved in the scam, Dr Bhuria threatened to intensify agitation in case no action is taken in the matter.

Congress has been demanding a CBI probe into the allegation of anomalies in MP-TET and police constable exams held recently.

Jaiveer Singh Bhadauria, the Additional Commissioner of Police, Indore, said that the YC workers had no permission to protest and were booked under various sections of IPC pertaining to rioting. “We cautioned them against climbing the barricades but the protesters did not listen and kept violating the orders," added the officer.

