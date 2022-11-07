Youth Congress Workers Stage Protest in Thiruvananthapuram; Demand Mayor's Resignation Over CPI(M) 'Priority List'

Youth Congress workers on Monday organised a protest march outside the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation office demanding the resignation of Mayor Arya Rajendran.

Heavy police presence was deployed in Kerala’s capital outside the corporation office where protestors had gathered. Two rounds of water cannons and at least three rounds of tear gas were used to disperse the protestors but they reportedly regrouped several times before the protest was called off.

The workers were demanding the resignation of the Mayor over a letter she allegedly wrote to a top ruling CPI(M) leader asking for a priority list of party cadres to be appointed in temporary posts in the civic body on November 1.

The purported letter, addressing CPI(M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan as “comrade", was written on the official letter pad of the Mayor and kicked up a political storm.

Both Congress and BJP workers have demanded the Mayor’s resignation since then, and Congress Youth and BJP Yuva Morcha workers organised protest marches on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Mayor has denied writing the letter, stating that she wasn’t even in the city on the date mentioned in the letter. CPI(M)’s Anavoor Nagappan also said such a letter did not come to his notice and there was no need for the mayor to write a letter like that. “I have not received such a letter. No one has given a reply also," he told reporters.

The opposition stepped up their attack on the Pinarayi Vijayan government. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said, ““The Mayor, who had violated the oath of office and conducted nepotism, has no right to remain in the post any more…Arya Rajendran should resign and face legal action at the earliest."

“It was a shocker to several youths, who are aspiring for jobs. The mayor should resign owning moral responsibility and if she is not ready to quit, the CPM should expel her from the post," leader of Opposition and Congress leader V D Satheesan said at a press conference in Kochi on Saturday.

BJP state chief K Surendran demanded that the administrative panel of the Left-ruled civic body should be dissolved. “This is a challenge to the lakhs of youths in the state. Kerala is now going through a terrible situation where if you want to get a job in a government institution, you have to be a CPI(M) member or a relative of CPI(M) leaders or ministers," he said.

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is also following the same policy of the Pinarayi Vijayan government that jobs are reserved only for CPI(M) workers, the BJP leader said.

(With inputs from PTI)

