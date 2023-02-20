YSRCP Announces Candidates for Andhra MLC Elections

YSR Congress Party has announced its candidates for the ensuing MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh. Party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has revealed the names of the candidates for the nine seats under the local bodies’ quota, seven seats under MLA quota and two seats under the Governor’s quota.

Sajjala said that party supremo and chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has finalised the candidates for the upcoming MLC elections after considering societal equations and other issues. He also said that the chief minister has been moving forward in order to empower the people who belonged to communities including BCs, SCs and STs politically.

In the local bodies quota, Jagan Reddy gave chance to Narthu Rama Rao (Srikakulam), Kudipudi Suryanarayana (East Godavari), Vanka Ravindranath (West Godavari), Kavuru Srinivas (West Godavari), Merugu Muralidhar (Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore), Sipayi Subramanyam (Chittoor), Ponnapureddy Ramasubba Reddy (Kadapa), A Madhusudan (Kurnool) and S Mangamma (Anantapur).

In the MLAs quota, the ruling YSRCP announced names of Penmatsa Suryanarayan Raju (Vizianagaram), Pothula Sunitha (Bapatla), Kola Guruvulu (Visakhapatnam), Bommi Israel (BR Ambedkar Konaseema), Jayamangala Venkata Ramana (Eluru), Chandragiri Yesuratnam (Guntur) and Marri Rajasekhar (Palnadu) as their candidates.

Meanwhile, YSRCP proposed names of Kumbha Ravibabu (Alluri Sitaramaraju) and Karri Padmasri (Kakinada) as Council members from Governor Quota.

“We have given 41% of tickets to the Backward Classes (BCs). No one in state politics has given as we have. This is a commitment of Jagan. The entire country should watch us." said the advisor to the state government, Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy.

Later, candidates met the Chief Minister and thanked him for the opportunity to contest in the legislative council elections.

