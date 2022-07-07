YSRCP Mega Plenary on July 8-9, about 5.5 Lakh People Expected to Participate

The two-day plenary session of the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) that begins on July 8 has been planned as a grand affair. The cadres attending it are expected to be filled with enthusiasm as this is the first such event to be held after the YSRCP came to power in Andhra Pradesh.

About 1.5 lakh people are likely to attend the plenary on the first day and the number would swell to over 4 lakh on the second, reflecting the three years of good governance of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, say party insiders.

“On the first day, the resolution for election of party president will be adopted and the election will take place on the same day," said YSRCP parliamentary party leader V Vijayasai Reddy. All public representatives will be in full attendance on the first day and the YSRCP president will give directions to strengthen the party committees. Party honorary president YS Vijayamma will also be present at the occasion.

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy will announce a new policy regarding party committees to strengthen the party and prepare for upcoming elections.

Vijayasai Reddy slammed opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders over their alleged false propaganda against the government and obstruction of welfare activities. He questioned TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on giving approvals to 20 distilleries and 254 liquor brands during his tenure, while adding that the current government didn’t issue permissions to any distilleries.

The YSRCP says that Andhra Pradesh is the only state where financial benefits are being provided to all eligible people irrespective of caste, religion, and political affiliations in the most transparent manner, adding that almost Rs 1.6 lakh crore was credited through direct benefit transfer (DBT) in the past three years.

All the initiatives taken by the government will be discussed in the two-day plenary meet and the YSRCP clarified that only party members will be in attendance and not any employees or self-help group (SHG) women.

