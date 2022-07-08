YSRCP Takes A Leaf Out of DMK's Book, to Elect Jagan Mohan Reddy as Lifetime President at 3rd Plenary

As the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress (YSRC) Party is all set to hold its two-day plenary session, the third since its inception in 2012, one of the major decisions that will be taken would be electing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as its lifetime president.

The last session was held in September 2017 when Reddy announced his ‘padyatra’ and the ‘Navaratnalu’ (9 gems) scheme, which includes Rythu Bharosa for farmers, Vidya Deevena for students for fee reimbursement, Amma Vodi for mothers for sending their children to schools, YSR pension Kanuka for the old, aged and disabled, Aasra scheme for women’s SHGs, Jala Kala scheme for digging free borewells, Vaasti Deevena for boarding-lodging for children, YSR Aarogya Sri for healthcare and YSR Jagan Anna colonies to distribute house pattas. Nine more resolutions covering these sectors will also be announced during the plenary session.

YSRCP sources told News18.com that the party’s constitution will be amended to enable Reddy’s election. “Taking a cue from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)’s move where they elected their party supremo M Karunanidhi as the lifetime president, the YSRCP will seek Election Commission’s nod," a senior leader explained.

Advertisement

“Apart from being named as lifetime president, Jagan gaaru will also announce the role that YSRCP will play in national politics. We will also support Draupadi Murmu for the post of President," said a senior party leader.

Invoking the Mahabharat where Duryodhana, Dushaasana, Karna and Shakuni were known as the “Dushta Chatushtayam" (evil quartet), one of the nine resolutions also included targeting the Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and a group of media houses which Reddy has termed as “Yellow media".

According to Vijaya Sai Reddy, the party general secretary, the plenary session also coincides with the 73rd birth anniversary of late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy on July 8.

“The CM will lay out the new strategy for the next state elections and creation of committees to strengthen the party," the leader told the media on the eve of the session.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.