Yumnam Khemchand Singh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Yumnam Khemchand Singh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

LiveStatus

-
-
AWAITED
Detailed Results

Live election result status of key candidate Yumnam Khemchand Singh of BJP in the 2022 Manipur Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Yumnam Khemchand Singh has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

News18 Election Results Hub
Updated: March 10, 2022, 06:54 IST

Yumnam Khemchand Singh is the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from the Singjamei assembly constituency in Manipur. He won the 2017 election from the same seat on a BJP ticket. 58-year-old Khemchand Singh is the current speaker of the Manipur legislative assembly. In this election, he is up against Irengbam Hemochandra Singh of the Congress who defeated him in a contest for the Singjamei seat in 2012, Oinam Romen Singh of the National People’s Party and Ngangbam Robert Singh of Janata Dal (United).

SingjameiElection Results

  • 2022 Results
Party
Candidate Name
INC
Irengbam Hemochandra Singh
NPP
Oinam Romen Singh
BJP
Yumnam Khemchand Singh
JDU
Ngangbam Robert Singh
  • Graduate and above
  • Criminal cases
  • Assets more than Rs 1 cr
  • Deposit Forfeited

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Yumnam Khemchand Singh is 58 years of age and his educational qualifications are: 10th Pass. He has declared total assests of Rs 2.4 crore and total liabilies of Rs 59 lakh.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Yumnam Khemchand Singh contesting on a BJP ticket from Singjamei constituency.

first published: March 10, 2022, 06:54 IST