Zahoorabad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Zahoorabad seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Kalicharan (BJP), Saiyyada Shadab Fatima (BSP), Gyan Prakash (INC), Arvind (BJNP), Arvind Varma (JDU), Om Prakash Rajbhar (SBSPA), Jai Ram (AIFB), Mahesh Singh Chauhan (RLJP), Rampravesh (MCPIU), Lalmohar (SARP), Shivpujan (AAP), Shaukat Ali (AIMIM), Satyaa Dev Singh (RWJPS).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59.03%, which is -2.54% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Om Prakash Rajbhar of SBSP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Zahoorabad results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.377 Zahoorabad (जहूराबाद) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Ghaziput district of Uttar Pradesh. Zahoorabad is part of Ballia Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.86% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.78%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,52,778 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,93,831 were male and 1,58,941 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Zahoorabad in 2019 was: 820 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,31,050 eligible electors, of which 2,04,905 were male,1,69,610 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,46,168 eligible electors, of which 1,88,096 were male, 1,58,062 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Zahoorabad in 2017 was 661. In 2012, there were 724 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Om Prakash Rajbhar of SBSP won in this seat defeating Kalicharan of BSP by a margin of 18,081 which was 7.84% of the total votes cast for the seat. SBSP had a vote share of 37.56% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Syeda Shadab Fatima of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Kalicharan of BSP by a margin of 10,478 votes which was 5.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 33.02% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 377 Zahoorabad Assembly segment of the 72. Ballia Lok Sabha constituency. Afzal Ansari of BSP won the Ballia Parliament seat defeating Manoj Sinha of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ballia Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.03%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.57%, while it was 58.62% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Zahoorabad went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.377 Zahoorabad Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 375. In 2012, there were 360 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.377 Zahoorabad comprises of the following areas of Ghaziput district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Kasimabad, 2 Jahoorabad and 5 Dehma of Mohammadabad Tehsil; Panchayats 6 Sarar urf Haidarganj, 7 Gai, 8 Chawar, 9 Ghariha, 10 Dorsar, 11 Raipur Baghpur, 12 Singera LC, 13 Khajurgaw, 14 Indour, 15 Durkhusi, 16 Kodai, 17 Mardah of 1 Mardah KC and 6 Bahadurganj Nagar Panchayat of Ghazipur Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Zahoorabad constituency, which are: Mau, Jangipur, Mohammadabad, Phephana, Rasara. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Zahoorabad is approximately 501 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Zahoorabad is: 25°45’52.2"N 83°45’00.7"E.

