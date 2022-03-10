Zaidpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Zaidpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ambrish Rawat (BJP), Usha Singh (BSP), Gaurav Kumar (SP), Tanuj Punia (INC), Arvind Singh Rawat (ASPKR), Akash Kumar Diwan (AIMIM), Bhagirath (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 50.17%, which is -19.73% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Upendra Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.269 Zaidpur (जैदपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh. Zaidpur is part of Barabanki Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.04% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.75%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,97,024 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,10,793 were male and 1,86,223 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Zaidpur in 2019 was: 883 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,29,566 eligible electors, of which 1,95,663 were male,1,70,981 female and 15 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,43,197 eligible electors, of which 1,84,952 were male, 1,58,245 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Zaidpur in 2017 was 142. In 2012, there were 64 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Upendra Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Tanuj Punia of INC by a margin of 29,181 which was 11.39% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 43.34% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ramgopal of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ved Prakash Rawat of BSP by a margin of 23,041 votes which was 10.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 33.79% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 269 Zaidpur Assembly segment of the 53. Barabanki Lok Sabha constituency. Upendra Singh Rawat of BJP won the Barabanki Parliament seat defeating Ram Sagar Rawat of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Barabanki Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Zaidpur are: Ambrish Rawat (BJP), Usha Singh (BSP), Gaurav Kumar (SP), Tanuj Punia (INC), Arvind Singh Rawat (ASPKR), Akash Kumar Diwan (AIMIM), Bhagirath (AAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 50.17%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 69.9%, while it was 66.34% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Zaidpur went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.269 Zaidpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 394. In 2012, there were 368 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.269 Zaidpur comprises of the following areas of Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 3 Siddhaur and Sidhhaur Nagar Panchayat of 5 Haidergarh Tehsil; KCs 1 Pratapganj, 2 Jaidpur, 3 Satrikh, Satrikh Nagar Panchayat and Jaidpur Nagar Panchayat of 7 Nawabganj Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Zaidpur constituency, which are: Mohanlalganj, Barabanki, Kursi, Ram Nagar, Dariyabad, Haidergarh. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Zaidpur is approximately 525 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Zaidpur is: 26°51’02.9"N 81°18’17.3"E.

