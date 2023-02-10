Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor jointly founded ALTBalaji in 2017, a streaming platform that has shelled out shows like Dev DD, Ragini MMS Returns, Bose Dead/Alive, Gandi Baat and several others. While it has its own share of popularity and controversies, the mother-daughter duo has now decided to throw in their towel and step down as the heads of the OTT Platform.

On Friday, Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share the official statement that read, “While the process of stepping down started last year, Alt Balaji now has a new team to take over. This decision is a strategic one to focus on other ventures. The company is pleased to announce that Vivek Koka has been appointed as the new Chief Business Officer of Alt Balaji. Under Mr. Koka’s leadership, Alt Balaji aims to follow their footsteps and continue its strong track record of delivering high-quality, original content to its audiences." Conveying her best wishes to the new team, she wrote in the caption, “Good luck team #alt !!!! ♥️!!!! Will always share ur posts n lend any support needed !!! Let’s welcome the new management."

Advertisement

Following this announcement, several celebs and fans bombarded the comment section with their reactions. Sonam Kapoor wrote, “You’re the best…Love you(red heart emojis)". To which, Ekta Kapoor responded, “Sooo many FIR’s so little time(laughing and crying emojis and heart emojis)". Sussanne Khan commented, “To greater conquests my friend full power to you and @altbalaji to grow bigger n stronger." One of the fans expressed their shock as he said, “Wait…What noooooo please don’t do that!" Someone else commented, “More power to you to achieve even greater heights. Love you(pink heart emojis)".

Last year in September, an arrest warrant was issued at a court in Bihar’s Begusarai district against producer-director Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor for their web series ‘XXX’, on charges of insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their family members in the web series, news agency PTI had reported.

Read all the Latest Movies News here