Happy Birthday Venkatesh Daggubati: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Telugu Star

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VENKATESH DAGGUBATI: Venkatesh Daggubati, popularly known as Victory Venkatesh among his fans is celebrating his 62nd birthday today. The actor, who predominantly worked for the Telugu industry, has also worked in other languages including Hindi. Venkatesh Daggubati has kept moviegoers hooked on the silver screen with his acting prowess and he plans to continue this with his upcoming films as well. On his birthday, let us take a look at some of his most recent and upcoming films.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Farhad Samji’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is anticipated to hit the silver screen on April 21. The film, written by Sajid Nadiadwala, will also star Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Actor Ram Charam also has a cameo in the project. The film is backed by Salman Khan’s banner.

Rana Naidu

Karan Anshuman’s directoral Rana Naidu is a Mumbai-based drama. The action crime drama revolves around a man, Rana Naidu, who is a go-to person for resolving issues of the city’s most influential people. However, everything changes when his father, played by Venkatesh, gets released from prison. The upcoming Netflix series also stars Rana Daggubati, Sushant Singh, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra and Surveen Chawla in key roles.

Drushyam 2

Venkatesh was seen portraying a lead role in Drushyam 2, a sequel to his 2014 release Drushyam. The film was originally made in Malayalam as Drishyam with Mohanlal in the lead. The film got a direct OTT release and continued the story from where it was left in the first instalment.

F3: FUN AND FRUSTRATION

Following the success of 2019’s Fun and Frustration 2, the cast, which includes Varun Tej, Tamannah, and Venkatesh, reunited for the sequel. The flick is about two financially unstable people who end up marrying rich women. However, they fall into the trap of their own making as the women turn out to be greedy for money and not rich.

