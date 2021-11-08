18-year-old Sankalp Gupta from Nagpur Becomes India's 71st Grandmaster

18-year-old Sankalp Gupta from Nagpur became India’s 71st Grandmaster after he completed the third and final norm at the GM Ask 3 round-robin event in Arandjelovac.

Sankalp secured the three required GM norms in just 24 days by playing three back-to-back tournaments, in which his rating performances were over 2599 and even touched the 2500 Elo rating mark.

Viswanathan Anand congratulated Sankalp, tweeting: “Been a great weekend for Indian chess again! Congrats to our new entrant…Now how long till we get to our 100th GM??"

All India Chess Federation (AICF) also took to Twitter to congratulate Sankalp.

“Nagpur based teenager Sankalp Gupta becomes the 71st Grandmaster of the country after completing the requirement to be next GM of the country by securing the final norm at Serbia. AICF congratulate Sankalp for the remarkable achievement," AICF tweeted.

