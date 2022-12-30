Year Ender 2022 | From Serena Williams to Roger Federer - Legends Who Hung up Their Boots

The year 2022 was memorable for a plethora of reasons ranging from the Australian Open drama to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Multiple stars caught the public eye in the year which saw various top-level sporting personalities realise their dreams of many years. But, it was also the year that saw some beloved heroes bid adieu to their sport as they decided to hang up their boots.

Here’s a look at the top stars who said their farewells

Roger Federer

One of the biggest sporting icons on planet earth, Roger Federer is, without doubt, a sporting royalty. And when the Swiss master called it quits, nobody, who had in anyway been associated with the game, could hold back tears.

The man from Basel, who revolutionised the sport with his grace for the better part of two decades, made a whole swathe of people fall in love with the game.

The single-handed backhand that oozed poise and personified elegance had the world watching in awe despite the innumerable repetitions. His gentlemanly attitude towards the game and life alike, and the respect he showed towards his opponents earned him a place in the pantheon of greats.

And we haven’t even gotten to his accolades yet.

20 Grand Slam titles set the tone for what could be achieved in the realms of male tennis, as he saw rivals and friends Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic surpass his tally of titles later with a smile and a nod of approval.

His battle with long-term nemesis, yet thickest of friends Nadal is the stuff of folklore. But the never-ending respect the sporting fraternity has for the Swiss national was evidenced by Nadal himself snivelling like a child during Federer’s last game on court.

Injuries had blemished the final phase of his illustrious career, and the fairytale ending that the maestro deserved never came as the farewell befitting a glorious career was halted when the dream doubles pair of Federer-Nadal went down to Jack sock and Farancis Tiafoe at the Laver Cup.

But nothing can take away the years of brilliance Federer had demonstrated at the highest of levels pushing the barrier of what was possible with each passing tournament.

Serena Williams

Serena will remain the guiding light to go by for an entire generation of African Americans. The 41-year-old has been an absolute icon and the torch bearer for women in sport as she swept away the competition year after year with her trademark power and precision.

With 23 grand slam titles to her name, she remains one of the most decorated players the sport has ever produced and paved the way for future generations as cited by up-and-coming American tennis sensation Francis Tiafoe.

Seven singles titles each at Wimbledon and Australia to go with her six US Open trophies and three French Open silverwares unquestionably mark her out as a certified legend.

Her third-round exit at the hands of Australian Ajla Tomljanovic at the Flushing Meadows resulted in an emotional farewell that brought even her opponents to tears.

Ash Barty

Australia tennis star Barty really did spring up a surprise early in the year as she announced her retirement from tennis while occupying the world number 1 spot in the women’s game.

The star from Queensland decide to call time on her nascent career at the tender age of 25 years, months after claiming the Australian Open Grand Slam title.

A multi-faceted athlete, who also played professional cricket in Australia for the Women’s Big Bash League team Brisbane Heat back in the year 2015, Barty recollected in an interview with doubles partner and friend Casey Dellacqua that her interest had been on the decline after her crowning achievement in Wimbledon 2021.

She also clinched the French Open title back in the year 2019, for her first major title, leaving just the US Open crown the only major the Australian hasn’t claimed.

There were talks of Barty taking up professional golf after some renowned named said she had the knack for it, but the Aussie said she had no intention of going pro as playing golf, was and is, for personal happiness.

With her early retirement, she joined an elite list of athletes who called it quits while still at the very top of their games such as Justin Hennin, Bjorn Borg and furthermore Olympian par excellence Mark Spitz.

Allyson Felix

American track and field athlete Felix, who inspired an entire generation in the North American country to take up athletics has been a stalwart in her field for around two decades.

Felix, who has claimed more medals than any another female athlete during the five editions of the Olympic games she has been a part of, bagged her first medal at the age of 18, back in the year 2004.

Known as a trailblazer for openly criticising sporting mega brand Nike and bringing about a change to the manner in which the pregnancy of women athletes is looked at, has seven Olympic gold medals among her 11 medals from the quadrennial event to boast of.

A huge inspiration for modern-day athletes such as Sydney McLaughlin, her achievements in the 100m, 200m and 400m, individual and relay events guarantee her a unique place in the annals of sprint history.

Gerard Pique

FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro winner, Spanish defender Gerard Pique was one of the biggest names to hang up his boots in the year gone by as he called time on his trophy-laden career with a tearful goodbye in front of the Barcelona faithful, where he spent most of his playing career.

Pique was part of Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering side that revolutionised the way football is played and perceived. As an integral member of the unit that perfected ‘Tiki-taka’, Pique got his hands on almost every team trophy available for the taking at the club level and also managed to win the FIFA World Cup in the year 2010 with Spain in South Africa and triumphed at the UEFA Euro 2012 under the tutelage of Vincente Del Bosque.

Founder and owner of the Barcelona-based production company Kosmos Holding, Pique was also the subject of the public eye due to his relationship with famous music icon Shakira. The pair who were together for the better part of 12 year decided to go their way earlier this year. The couple have two children together.

Carlos Tevez

A hard-working bulldog on the field during his heydays, Argentine Tevez was a sight to be afraid of when charging at defenders at the peak of his prowess.

The Premier League-winning forward who formed a menacing trio at Manchester United alongside iconic names such as Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo, angered the United faithful with his shift to the wrong side of the city as he swapped United red for Manchester City’s blue .

He further fuelled the disdain coming from the other side of Manchester with his disgraceful antics during a title parade the year after he crossed the Mancunian divide.

Despite the division he caused among the followers of the game, there is no doubting El Apache’s footballing ability as he claimed multiple league titles in England, in Italy with Juventus and with his beloved Boca Juniors back in his hometown of Buenos Aires in Argentina.

Gonzalo Higuain

The forward who faded away from the limelight after setting expectations sky high with his early promise, Higuain, also called time on his career after his stint with the David Beckham-owned American team Inter Miami.

A young Higuain was the talk of the town during his early years as Europe’s most successful club, Real Madrid, came calling after being impressed by his exploits for the Argentine mega club River Plate. After his 107 goals in 190 appearances for the Spanish club, he decided to move to Italy with Napoli.

A fairytale ensued as the Napoletano population considered the Argentine to be one of their own for his performances in the famous blue strip. But, things took a turn for the worse as he switched to the club’s rivals Juventus in search of trophies. He won the Serie A title with the Old Lady but it came at a premium as the Napoli faithful started antagonising the forward after his move out of the club and never really got the recognition he deserved in the famous black and white.

Loan spells ensued as he moved to AC Milan and then to England with Chelsea, before travelling across the ocean to finish up in Miami.

Sebastian Vettel:

Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel took the internet and the world by storm as he released a video of himself announcing his retirement during the course of the season.

The 35-year-old German was a standout performer during his heyday behind the wheel of former team Red Bull racing. The man from Heppenheim clinched the title on four consecutive years starting from the year 2010.

A whole lot was expected as the German moved to the most recognizable manufacturer in the world of motorsport as he swapped the Red Bull blue for the red of Ferrari in 2015. It was hoped that he would bring the world championship title back to the prancing horse. But, that dream never came to pass.

Lewis Hamilton’s domination of the tracks with Mercedes took the limelight away from Vettel, along with any chance of regaining the title at the end of the year for the fifth time.

Ferrari and Vettel decided to go their separate ways as the German opted to join Aston Martin, but never came close to challenging for the title towards the twilight years of his motorsport career.

As Vettel announcement sent shockwaves through the racing fraternity, a merry-go-round of driver changes ensued as Spanish racer Fernando Alonso was named his replacement at the British manufacturer.

Vettel is adored by fans around the globe for his humanitarian pursuits and his courage to take a stand for the causes he believes in. He has been an immense proponent in the fight for sustainability and has supported Hamilton in the diversity programme to make the sport of racing more inclusive.

