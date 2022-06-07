2022 NBA Finals Moves to Boston as Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics Vie for Lead

The 2022 NBA Finals moves to Boston for Game 3, an encounter that could potentially determine the winner of this series. This is the 40th occasion when the Finals are tied 1-1 at this stage, and the team that won Game 3 in these instances went on to win the championship 32 times. Both visitors and the home team would aim for the win at the TD Garden on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST) and have historical stats on their side.

Warriors will look to their talisman Stephen Curry to continue his hot streak in Game 3 as his best performance (47 points) in an NBA Finals came in Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Raptors even though they lost that game and the championship then. Warriors will look to change the history while fending the electric crowd in Boston and go up in the series.

After Game 2, Curry was composed and said, “There’s definitely a need for me to be aggressive throughout the game, to create, draw attention, get shots up and just continue to apply pressure. Obviously the first two games, it’s gone well. I don’t know what it will look like on the road, the rest of the series. It’s just always about being confident with the ball in my hands and making plays."

Meanwhile, the challenge for Celtics would be different. They managed to come back and win the first game but in Game 2, they could not do much in the face of some solid defence from the Warriors.

“We’ve just got to come out and raise our level of intensity," said Celtics star Jaylen Brown. [The Warriors] raised theirs, we’ve got to raise ours and really no excuses about it. We’ve just got to be better."

The Celtics will look to avoid the mistakes that had them looking down the barrel in both games, especially in the 3rd quarter where the Warriors dominated. After the first two games, the Dubs hold the upper hand with a 73-38 3rd quarter score against the Celtics.

GAME FIXTURE DATE DAY TIME RESULT 1 Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors 3rd June Friday 6:30 AM Celtics 120-108 Warriors 2 Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors 6th June Monday 5:30 AM Warriors 107-88 Celtics 3 Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics 9th June Thursday 6:30 AM 4 Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics 11th June Saturday 6:30 AM 5* Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors 14th June Tuesday 6:30 AM 6* Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics 17th June Friday 6:30 AM 7* Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors 20th June Monday 5:30 AM

* If necessary

Catch all the action of Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 9th, Thursday, 6:30 AM onwards, LIVE & Exclusive on Sports18

