2022 Royal Rumble May See This Hall of Famer and Few More Make a Return to WWE

The 35th annual WWE Royal Rumble event is just a couple of days away and the company is leaving no stone unturned for its first mega pay-per-view (PPV) of the year. The 2022 edition which is slated to go ahead on Sunday from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, not only has an absolutely stacked card, but the PPV also starts the road to WrestleMania 38.

Apart from the big-ticket fights, fans are also expecting a bunch of surprises at the event, including some big returns. As per Wrestling Inc’s report which cited Fightful Select, former WWE Champion Kurt Angle is scheduled to be in St. Louis this Sunday, where the Royal Rumble will take place. However, it is still unclear if that means he will be one of the surprise entrants at the showpiece event or if the WWE Hall of Famer is there for other business.

Advertisement

Although Angle retired in 2019, he remained on with WWE as a backstage producer before being released by the company two years ago due to budget cuts. The report also mentioned that Angle, who is part of the AdFreeShows roster, which usually hosts live shows, but his presence is most likely WWE-related following discussions to return as an on-screen appearance on WWE television.

Since we are on the subject, former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan may be another surprise entrant in St. Louis this weekend. Logan, who is married to Erik of The Viking Raiders, was also released by the company in April 2020. She’s been away from the ring since then and in the summer that year she announced to step away from pro wrestling for some time.

Additionally, The Undertaker and Michelle McCool are also in town for the mega PPV. The Phenom is most likely there to support his wife Michelle McCool who will be fighting in the women’s Rumble match.

With several slots open in both the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches, there’s a good possibility for a lot of fun surprises this weekend.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.