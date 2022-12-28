2023 Sports Calendar: ODI World Cup, Hockey WC, UEFA Champions League, Asian Games And Many More All Set to Takeover 2023

The year 2022 witnessed non-sporting actions with the likes of FIFA World Cup, Commonwealth Games and T20 World Cup grabbing the majority of attention. It was almost a perfect second half for all the sports lovers with global events occurring one after another which engaged fans. A couple of days left for the start of 2023 which is also all set to bring smiles to fans’ faces with some non-stop action throughout the year.
ODI World Cup is expected to grab the limelight of all the cricket fans as it might end as the final WC for several major stars. While the year will kickstart with the excitement of Hockey as the Indian fans will be all thrilled to witness it live Odisha will host the tournament this time.
While football will once bring excitement to fan’s life with the women’s football World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. While club football will also resume after a short break due to Qatar World Cup. In other sports like tennis Grand Slams will once again grab the attention while Formula 1 races will also bring excitement for speed lovers.
2023 sports calendar – schedule and dates
January
29 December-8 January: Tennis United Cup mixed team event
31 December-15 January: Motorsport Dakar Rally
3 January - 15 January: Cricket Sri Lanka Tour of India
13-29 January: Men’s Hockey World Cup
16-20 January: Tennis Australian Open
31 January – 11 February: Khelo India Youth Games (contd.)
February
31 January – 11 February: Khelo India Youth Games
9 February - 9 March: Cricket Australia tour of India
10-26 February: Women’s Cricket T20 World Cup
1-11 February: Football – FIFA Club World Cup
12 February: American Football (NFL) Super Bowl
14 February - 16 March: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches
17-19 February: Basketball – NBA All Star Game weekend
26 February: Football – English League Cup Final
March
5 March: Formula 1 – Bahrain Grand Prix
9-12 March: Golf – USPGA at The Players Championship
14-19 March: All England Badminton Championships
15-31 March: Women’s World Boxing Championships
17-19 March: Athletics – World Indoor Championships
19 March: Formula 1 – Saudi Arabia Grand Prix
23 March: Football – Start of Euro 2024 qualifying
25 March – 28 May: Cricket – Indian Premier League (IPL) (contd.)
28 March – 2 April: Asian Wrestling Championships (contd.)
TBD - Cricket Women’s IPL
April
25 March – 28 May: Cricket – Indian Premier League (IPL) (contd.)
2 April: Formula 1 – Australian Grand Prix
6-9 April: Golf – USPGA and European Tour at The Masters, Augusta
15 April: Basketball – NBA playoffs start
15 April – 1 May: Snooker – World Championship (contd.)
17 April: Athletics – Boston Marathon
27 April: Athletics – Diamond League at Shenzhen, China
28 March – 2 April: Asian Wrestling Championships
30 April: Formula 1 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix
TBD - Cricket Men’s IPL
May
15 April – 1 May: Snooker – World Championship
5 May – Athletics – Doha Diamond League
7 May: Formula 1 – Miami Grand Prix
7-14 May: Judo – World championships
18-21 May: Golf – USPGA and European Tour at U.S. PGA Championship, Rochester, New York
21 May: Formula 1 – Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
22-28 May: World Table Tennis Championships
25 March – 28 May: Cricket – Indian Premier League (IPL)
28 May: Formula 1 – Monaco Grand Prix
28 May – 11 June: Tennis French Open (contd.)
28 May: Athletics – Diamond League at Rabat, Morocco
31 May: Football – UEFA Europa League Final
June
1-18 June: NBA – NBA Finals
2 June: Athletics – Diamond League at Rome
3 June: Football – English FA Cup Final
4 June: Formula 1 – Spain Grand Prix
7 June: Football – UEFA Europa Conference League Final
9 June: Athletics – Diamond League at Paris
10 June: Football – UEFA Champions League Final
10-11 June: Motor racing – Le Mans 24 Hour Race
28 May – 11 June: Tennis French Open
15 June: Athletics – Diamond League at Oslo
15-18 June: Golf – USPGA and European Tour at US Open, Los Angeles
16-20 June: Cricket – Ashes (England vs Australia) 1st Test
18 June: Formula 1 – Canada Grand Prix
22 June: Basketball – NBA Draft
22-25 June: Golf – LPGA at Women’s PGA Championship
28 June-2 July: Cricket – Ashes (England vs Australia) 2nd Test (contd.)
30 June: Athletics – Diamond League at Lausanne
July
1-23 July: Cycling – Tour de France
28 June-2 July: Cricket – Ashes (England vs Australia) 2nd Test
2 July: Formula 1 – Austria Grand Prix
2 July: Athletics – Diamond League at Stockholm
3-16 July: Tennis Wimbledon
6-9 July: Golf – LPGA at Women’s US Open, Pebble Beach
6-10 July: Cricket – Ashes (England v Australia), 3rd Test
9 July: Formula 1 – British Grand Prix
14-30 July: World Aquatics Championships
16 July: Athletics – Diamond League at Silesia, Poland
20 July – 20 August: Women’s FIFA World Cup (contd.)
19-23 July: Cricket – Ashes (England v Australia), 4th Test
19-23 July: Tennis – Hopman Cup
20-23 July: Golf – USPGA and European Tour at British Open
21 July: Athletics – Diamond League at Monaco
23 July: Formula 1 – Hungarian Grand Prix
23 July: Athletics – Diamond League at London
27-30 July: Golf – LPGA at Evian Championship
27-31 July: Cricket – Ashes (England v Australia), 5th Test
29 July: Athletics – Diamond League at Shanghai
30 July: Formula 1 – Belgian Grand Prix
August
3 August: Athletics – Diamond League at Shenzhen, China
10-13 August: Golf – LPGA at Women’s British Open
20 July – 20 August: Women’s FIFA World Cup
19-27 August: World Athletics Championships
21-27 August: World Badminton Championships
27 August: Formula 1 – Dutch Grand Prix
28 August – 10 September: Tennis US Open (contd.)
31 August: Athletics – Diamond League at Zurich
September
28 August – 10 September: Tennis US Open
2-17 September: World Weightlifting Championships
3 September: Formula 1 – Italian Grand Prix
8 September: Athletics – Diamond League at Brussels
8-28 September: Rugby Union – Rugby World Cup
11-17 September: Tennis – Davis Cup Finals Group Stage
16-24 September: World Wrestling Championships
16-17 September: Athletics – Diamond League Finals
17 September: Formula 1 – Singapore Grand Prix
22-24 September: Tennis – Laver Cup in Vancouver
23 September – 8 October: Asian Games (contd.)
24 September: Formula 1 – Japanese Grand Prix
24 September: Athletics – Berlin Marathon
29 September – 1 October: Golf – Ryder Cup (contd.)
29 September – 8 October: Gymnastics – World Championships (contd.)
October
29 September – 1 October: Golf – Ryder Cup
23 September – 8 October: Asian Games
29 September – 8 October: Gymnastics – World Championships
8 October: Formula 1 – Qatar Grand Prix
8 October: Athletics – Chicago Marathon
22 October: Formula 1 – United States Grand Prix
29 October: Formula 1 – Mexican Grand Prix
TBD – Men’s Cricket ODI World Cup (contd.)
November
5 November: Formula 1 – Brazilian Grand Prix
5 November: Athletics – New York Marathon
12-18 November: Tennis – ATP Finals
16-19 November: Golf – LPGA at Players Championship
18 November: Formula 1 – Las Vegas Grand Prix
21-26 November: Tennis – Davis Cup Finals
26 November: Formula 1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
TBD – Men’s Cricket ODI World Cup
December
13-17 December: Badminton World Tour Finals
TBD – Football AFC Asian Cup
