36th National Games Declared Open by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Indian premier Shri Narendra Modi declared the 36th edition of the National Games open at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Thursday.

ALSO READ| PM Modi Arrives in Gujarat for Opening Ceremony of 36th National Games

PM Modi returned to his home state to a raucous ovation as he entered the stadium to defining applause from the thousands of fans gathered to witness the opening ceremony of the country’s elite multi-sporting competition.

The PM mounted an open-top motor vehicle adorned with the branding of the National Games and the mascot, Savaj, and took a lap around the magnanimous stadium named in honour of the Prime Minister himself.

Advertisement

He waved to the fans who welcomed him with affection as he stood tall on the vehicle. After he had made his way around the sprawling stadium, he climbed onto the stage where high-ranking Indian officials including the likes of Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Rajeev Mehta, the Secretary General of the Indian Olympic Association greeted the premier with applause.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat were also in attendance and so were Olympians Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Gagan Narang, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Anju Bobby George.

Advertisement

The ceremony was an extravagance of music, dance and culture featuring big-name stars such as Shankar Mahadevan and Mohit Chauhan.

The PM also launched the Swarnim Gujarat Sports University virtually before delivering a powerful speech much to the excitement of the adoring crowd that boomed at every pause the premier took for oratory effect.

Advertisement

The PM wished all the athletes good luck in their endeavour and said that he feels that the National Games would act as a launch pad for many successful athletes.

Addressing the jubilant crowd the Prime Minister said “Today we have scripted history! The largest stadium in the world is hosting the largest sports event for the nation with the youngest population".

Advertisement

“The Sardar Patel Sports Complex has facilities for many sports like Football, Hockey, Basketball, Kabaddi, Boxing and Lawn Tennis. This is in a way a model for the whole country", said the PM beaming with pride.

“At this time the holy occasion of Navratri is also going on. From the worship of Maa Durga to Garba in Gujarat, it has its own identity. To the players who have come from other states, I would say that along with sports, definitely enjoy the Navratri event here", Modi continued.

Indian sporting infrastructure has shown massive development under the auspice of the charismatic leader who recognises the importance and necessity of a proper sporting structure for the athletic success of a nation.

“World-class infrastructure will play an important role in encouraging athletes and improving India’s performance at global competitions"

Advertisement

“Technology & innovation will take India to new & unfathomable heights."

The Indian premier has been an avid supporter and promoter of sports in the nation as he firmly believes that sporting success is essential to boost the standing of the nation on the international stage.

“I often tell sports mates - Success starts with action! That is, the moment you started, success also started the moment you started."

“The victory of the players in the field of play, their strong performance, also paves the way for the victory of the country in other fields. The soft power of sports enhances the identity of the nation, the image of the nation manifold."

“Till 8 years ago, players from India used to participate in less than a hundred international events. Players from India now participate in more than 300 international events."

“8 years ago the players of India used to go to play 20-25 games. Now players from India go to participate in about 40 different sports."

Modi also spoke about the mascot of the National Games, Savaj, an idea inspired by India’s own Gir lion.

“The official mascot of the 36thNational Games - Savaj, inspired by the Gir lions, represents the strength, grit & determination of our athletes."

He left the athletes with some words of wisdom as he quoted " I want to give one more mantra to all the players. If you want to win the competition, then you have to learn to live with commitment and continuity. We should never consider defeat and victory in sports as the end. This sporting spirit should be a part of your life."

The PM also shed some light on the events added to the Games recently such as Kalaripayatu and Yoga and took pride in the diversification of sporting interests in the nation.

“Now the efforts and enthusiasm of the country are not limited to just one sport, but Indian sports like ‘Kalaripayattu’ and Yogasan are also gaining importance. I am glad that these sports have been included in big events like National Games."

Following his inspiring speech, the PM installed the Torch of Unity in the presence of the distinguished athletes in attendance. The National Games Anthem was performed by talented dancers from the country along with the number of mascots grooving to the catchy number created specifically for the country’s premier multi-sport event.

Shri. Modi acknowledged the state contingents, who made their way around the stadium as units representing their territories proudly and tipped their flags to the honoraries present as they marched past the dais.

Indian tennis star Ankitha Raina took the oath on behalf of all athletes in the spirit of sportsmanship after the IOA flag was unfurled.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here