85-meter Isn’t a Huge Thing, Pretty Confident Will Land That Soon: Javelin Thrower Yashvir Singh

Javelin Thrower Yashvir Singh, who is all set to represent India in the upcoming Commonwealth Games, has opened up on his training process as he is also aiming to script history for India like Neeraj Chopra. The young javelin thrower recently made an entry to the elusive 80-meter club for India where Chopra is ruling the roost. Yashvir breached the 80-meter mark in the Indian Grand Prix held last month.

Young Yashvir opened up on the internal competition with his countrymates Sahil Silwal, Rohit Yadav and DP Manu.

“It is really a great thing for javelin throw in India. You really need good competition to bring out the best in you. Off the field, we all are really good friends but on it, we are fierce competitors," says Yashvir told Indian Express who recorded his personal best of 82.13m just a fortnight ago in Bhubaneswar.

Yashvir feels that crossing the 80-meter mark was very important for him but his father Rai, a former national-level athlete turned coach disagreed.

“I recently got a call from someone congratulating me for Yashvir’s entry into the 80m club. But it’s no big deal," Rai as he feels that it is just a number.

Yashvir’s personal best throw is 82.13 meter long and is focusing on CWG and World Championships. However, it is not an easy road for him as 85-meter is the qualification criteria for the World Championships and he is working hard to get past that.

“It (85m) isn’t a huge thing. We have been training well and I am pretty confident. Maybe I will land that mark here in Chennai itself," Yashvir added.

Yashvir broke Neeraj’s Under-20 Fed Cup meet record with an astonishing 78.68m throw last year which helped him grab some limelight.

Talking about his strengths, Yashvir talked about his run-up and good angle while he feels he doesn’t have any weak areas, while his father pointed out one.

“I also have a good run-up, good release angle," he adds. Any weak areas? “None," Yashvir said.

“He needs to improve his throwing speed," his father added.

