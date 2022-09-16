'A Genius'- Lionel Messi Hails Tennis Great Roger Federer After His Retirement Announcement

Football star Lionel Messi shared a post for tennis legend Roger Federer after his retirement announcement. The Swiss dropped a post on social media on Thursday (September 15) announcing his retirement from the sport as he said that his injuries and knee problem had forced him to take his call on his historic career.

The 41-year-old winner has been out of action since a quarter-final loss at Wimbledon in 2021, after which he underwent his third knee surgery in 18 months.

Messi posted a picture of the 20-times Grand Slam winner and wrote, “A genius, unique in the history of tennis and an example for any athlete. The best in your new stage, we will miss seeing you on the court making us enjoy, @rogerfederer"

Federer shared a message and a video on his Twitter and Instagram, saying, “This is a bittersweet decision, because I am going to miss everything that the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the luckiest people on earth."

“I was given a special talent to play tennis and I did it at a level I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible," added the Swiss.

His knee surgeries have definitely taken a toll on Federer but the Swiss legend will be once again seen in action at the Laver Cup next week in London. It will be his career’s last competitive tournament.

The moment Federer announced his retirement, a number of sporting personalities across the world expressed their wishes for him on social media. Apart from Messi, other footballers also shared their memories with the tennis great and wished him the best for the journey ahead. German footballer Jerome Boateng also took to Twitter and called him the definition of a GOAT (Greatest Of All Times).

Jerome said, “Thanks for all the moments and memories and what you did for Tennis over the last two decades and more. Another definition of GOAT. Looking forward to seeing you one last time @LaverCup @rogerfederer"

Federer won his first grand slam in 2003 with the prestigious Wimbledon title and didn’t look back after that and went on to win six Australian Opens, one French Open, eight Wimbledon and five US Open titles.

