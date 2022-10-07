A Look Through Ace Tennis Player Serena Williams's Wardrobe | See Pics

Ace tennis player Serena Williams knowns how to keep the fashion police on their toes. From bold and solid colors to high-street couture, Serena has possibly worn the most glamorous outfits on the tennis courts ever. It is safe to say that the 23-time grand slam winner has chose her outfits to perfectly signify her prowess over the game and the elan with which she could carry off most outfits.

Now, let us take a look at her choices:

Serena’s 2021 MET Gala outfit featured a dramatic pink feather-laden cape over a bodysuit and the tennis player looked absolutely stunning in it. it was designer by Gucci’s Alessandro Michelle. Take a look here.

In yet another fashion serve, Serena wore a multi-coloured mesh bodysuit that mostly contained several bright shades of pink and fuchsia and posed next to her daughter-Olympia Ohanian-who was also wearing the exact replica of the outfit, albeit in a smaller size. Take a look at the lovely mother-daughter duo here.

Can we take a moment to appreciate Serena’s immaculate hair flip here? Clad in a comfortable black tee shirt along with a leopard-printed tennis skirt, the tennis ace teamed the outfit with a pair of Nike shoes and a subtle bracelet. Take a look at the post here.

It is safe to say that Serena has been a trailblazer when it comes to redefining fashion and tennis. Her bold choices- both on and off-court- have always been true to her personality and the values she stands for.

