'A Special One': Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lauds Sudhir And M Sreeshankar For Winning Medals at CWG 2022

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted congratulatory messages for Commonwealth Games 2022 medallists para-weightlifter Sudhir and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar on Friday. Sudhir won a gold medal while Sreeshankar clinched a silver on the seventh day of the ongoing CWG in Birmingham to add to India’s tally.

The 27-year-old Sudhir lifted 208kg in his first attempt before increasing it to 212kg in his second effort to gather 134.5 points and break the Games record.

“A great start to the CWG 2022 para-sports medal count by Sudhir! He wins a prestigious Gold and shows yet again his dedication and determination. He has been consistently performing well on the field. Congratulations and best wishes to him for all upcoming endeavours," Modi tweeted on Friday.

He then hailed Sreeshankar for winning silver medal in the men’s long jump.

Modi tweeted, “M. Sreeshankar’s Silver medal at the CWG is a special one. It is after decades that India has won a medal in Men’s long jump at the CWG. His performance augurs well for the future of Indian athletics. Congratulations to him. May he keep excelling in the times to come.’

Sreeshankar is the fourth Indian to have ever won a CWG medal in long jump event. The 23-year-old is the first male Indian athlete to do so as well, securing the medal with an effort of 8.08m in the final.

