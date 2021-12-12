Abu Dhabi GP 2021: Max Verstappen Wins Maiden F1 World Title

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing has been crowned as the new Formula 1 world champion thanks to his victory at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 on Sunday. Verstappen and seven-time Lewis Hamilton were level on 369.5 each before the race with the former taking the pole position before becoming the first ever Dutch to win the title.

However, it was Hamilton who, despite his eight-metre gap with Verstappen, got off the blocks early and survived a collision with his close rival to march ahead.

The race, as the season, came down to the final lap with Verstappen edging ahead of Hamilton in the final few seconds.

The Red Bull driver notched up a 10th victory of the season when he took advantage of a second safety car to overtake seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton on the final lap after Nicholas Latifi crashed.

Verstappen and Hamilton, who went into the race level on points, went whee to wheel to the chequered flag with the Dutchman edging the race.

Hamilton, who had won the three previous races, made the perfect start when he overtook Verstappen before by the first corner.

The two then tangled on the first lap with Verstappen overtaking and forcing Hamilton wide off the track but the Mercedes driver cut across and rejoined the race in the lead.

He slowed to give back time but the stewards decided not to investigate the incident.

Hamilton built up a lead which was then threatened when Red Bull took advantage of a virtual safety car on lap 36 of 58 to switch to a new set of hard tyres.

Hamilton stayed out and saw the Dutchman erode his lead with every lap. Another safety car on lap 54 enabled Verstappen to pit again and switch to soft tyres.

When the safety car came off, just one dramatic lap remained and the two began it neck and neck. But the fresh tyres paid off for the 24-year-old Verstappen who surged through to win the race and the title to roars from the stands at the Yas Marina stands.

