Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Lays Down Benchmark in Opening Practice Ahead of Title Showdown

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen set the early pace ahead of his Formula One title showdown with Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton by going fastest in Friday’s opening practice for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Dutchman lapped the revised 5.2-km long Yas Marina track in one minute, 25.009 seconds — 0.196 seconds quicker than the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas with Hamilton third.

>Also Read: A Look at India’s 10 Medals From Badminton WC

Hamilton had initially set a lap that was less than half-a-tenth slower than Verstappen’s benchmark and the pair looked set to end the first hour of practice neck and neck.

Advertisement

But that time was deleted as the Briton was found to have exceeded track limits, with the 36-year-old’s next best effort — 0.346 seconds adrift of Verstappen — counting as his fastest of the session.

>Also Read: Marin Pulls Out of Badminton World Championships

Verstappen and Hamilton head into Sunday’s race, a winner-takes all showdown, absolutely level on points, with the Dutchman ahead 9-8 on wins.

Sunday evening could see either Verstappen celebrating a maiden title or Hamilton, already the most successful driver in Formula One history, moving into a league of his own with an unprecedented eighth.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.