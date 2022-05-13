Adidas Brings Top Athletes to Grace TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2022 Marathon

World record holder athletes will grace the upcoming Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) World 10K Bengaluru marathon on Sunday.

The world’s top athletes including Muktar Edris, Kibiwott Kandie, Andamlak Belihu, Joyce Chepkemoi Tele, Tadese Worku, and Telahun Haile Bekele, who have broken records in the international arena will participate in the 14th edition of the TCS Marathon, which returns after a three-year hiatus post-pandemic.

Associated with sportswear giant Adidas, these athletes will compete among some of the best from across the world for the coveted title. On the world stage, Adidas has always led from the front in the sport of running, with its professional range of running shoes like Adizero Adios Pro 2, which enables these athletes to break records on the world stage.

In the upcoming event, Muktar Edris, Kibiwott Kandie, Andamlak Belihu, Telahun Haile Bekele, and Tadese Worku will participate in the men’s category and Joyce Tele in the women’s race.

All eyes will be on two-time defending world champion Muktar Edris, who recently set a record by winning three consecutive titles in summer’s world championships events. The Ethiopian athlete made his Indian debut in the 2020 Delhi Half Marathon. He will be using the upcoming marathon as part of his preparations for the forthcoming international events.

Kenyan long-distance runner Kibiwott Kandie is another elite name who is to grace the event on coming Sunday. The former world half marathon record holder has a 10km personal best of 26:51. He secured the second position in the men’s race at the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships held in Gdynia, Poland in October 2020.

Kenyan athlete, Joyce Chepkemoi Tele, who will participate in the women’s race at the TCS Bengaluru event last bagged the medal in the women’s 15000 m in the 15K Nocturna Valencia in 2021. She ran her personal best of 1:05:50 to finish second in the Berlin Half Marathon earlier this year.

Andamlak Belihu, who also represents Ethiopia on the world platform is not new to the Indian marathons. He bagged medals in the elite category in 2018, 2019, and 2020. He finished in 5th place in the men’s 10,000 m category at the 2019 World Athletics Championships held in Doha, Qatar. The total prize fund of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru is US $210,000, where the men’s and women’s winners will take home US $26,000.

