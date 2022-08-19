Adille Sumariwalla, Diana Edulji Among SJAM Lifetime Achievement Awards Winners

The Sports Journalists’ Association of Mumbai (SJAM) has decided to award SJAM Lifetime Achievement honours to the following for their contribution to the development of sport over an extended period of time.

The SJAM’s Executive Committee decided on this year’s honours list during its meeting at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) on August 18.

Diana Edulji, Prof. Ratnakar Shetty, Adille Sumariwalla, MM Somaya and Sheila Kanungo will be feted along with some senior sports journalists at the Association’s 2021-2022 awards function for sports persons in the coming months.

Advertisement

The SJAM Lifetime Achievement Awardees.

1.Adille Sumariwalla (Athletics)

2.Diana Edulji (Cricket)

3.MM Somaya (Hockey)

4.Sheila Kanungo (Shooting)

5.Prof. Ratnakar Shetty (Administrator, Cricket)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here