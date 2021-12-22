Aditi Ashok Signs Two-year Deal with Hyundai Motor India

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok has signed a two-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hyundai Motor India Ltd. As part of the association, Hyundai will work closely with Aditi representing HMIL’s Young and Progressive Imagery. “It is a moment of great pride for us to announce this association with Ms. Aditi Ashok, one of the youngest and finest golfer player in India today," Seon Seob Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited said in a release.

“Our association with Ms. Aditi Ashok reflects our brand’s vision to inspire people, especially women in sports to be their true self and stand by their choices."

As part of the association, Aditi will be seen as a brand ambassador and will be representing Hyundai in national and international sports tournaments and championships.

HMIL’s partnership with Aditi will be visible through the logo on her jersey which will be used in major tournaments.

