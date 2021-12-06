Advantage Max Verstappen as Saudi Arabian GP Suspended After 12 Laps Following Crash

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was suspended after 12 laps on Sunday after Mick Schumacher slammed his Haas into a crash barrier and inadvertently handed the world title advantage to Max Verstappen. Lewis Hamilton, who was leading at the time of the crash, pitted while the safety car was out. That allowed championship leader Verstappen, who had started from third on the grid, to stay out and inherit the lead.

The yellow flags, however, turned red two laps later, meaning the cars returned to the pit lane, allowing Verstappen to change his tyres without losing any time.

When the race resumes, Verstappen will start in first place, ahead of Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

