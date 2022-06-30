AEW Blood and Guts 2022 Results: Winners and Highlights From the June 29 Episode

Following its Forbidden Door pay-per-view, the All Elite Wrestling presented a special ‘Blood and Guts’ edition of Dynamite. The episode did justice to its title as it was filled with ferocious fights and high-octane drama.

The main event was also titled the Blood and Guts match, which pitted a team led by new AEW interim world champion Jon Moxley taking on Chris Jericho and his men inside two rings surrounded by a double steel cage designed for utter violence.

The rest of the match card was also filled with exciting bouts as Orange Cassidy took on “All Ego" Ethan Page in a one-on-one battle.TBS champion Jade Cargill called out Leila Grey after some extreme trash-talk. Christian Cage made another terrible promo on Jungle Boy and his family and presented the new look of Luchasaurus.

Here are all the highlights from the action that went down at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit:

1v1 Match: Orange Cassidy vs Ethan Page

In the opening match of the night, Orange Cassidy faced the Men of the Year’s “All Ego" Ethan Page. Initially, Page was all-over Cassidy and overpowered him with his strength and agility.

However, Cassidy battled his way back. After seizing on a misunderstanding between Page and his apprentice Dan Lambert, Cassidy executed the body slam that he had tried to connect through the entire course of the match. The vicious body slam was too much for the “All Ego" man and was defeated by a determined Cassidy.

Daniel Christian’s Luchasaurus vs Serpentico

Before introducing the new-look Luchasaurus, who entered with new theme music and all-black ring gear, Christian Cage cut another disgusting promo on Jungle Boy and his family on AEW. In a warning to his ostensibly former tag team buddy, the masked big guy proceeded to demolish Serpentico, beating him with a modified Snare Trap. Following the bout, he delivered a chokeslam to Serpentico, establishing his villain persona even further.

Tag Team Match: Max Caster and the Gunn Club vs Danhausen and Allies

Danhausen came out with a huge surprise for Max Caster, Austin, and Colten Gunn on Wednesday night when he announced his mystery tag team partners who turned out to be none other than the New Japan Pro-Wrestling Tag team champions FTR (Dash Harwood and Cash Wheeler).

The heels got the better of the babyface, shutting him off from his partners and wearing him down in the first half of the match. However, a hot tag to FTR’s Harwood initiated the comeback of the babyfaces into the match, and a botched interference from the healed Anthony Bowens allowed Danhausen to win by pinfall. After the contest, Billy Gunn pushed his own son, Austin, to the mat out of fury.

1 vs 1 match: Jade Cargill vs Leila Grey

Leila Grey stood up to the trash-talk and accepted TBS champion Jade Cargill’s open challenge for a 1 vs 1 fight at AEW. Despite a tenacious effort in which she got a few shots in on the champion, Grey ended up with the same fate as 33 other women, who lost at the hands of the most dominating force in women’s wrestling at the moment. After the fight, Stokely Hathaway’s trash talk drew Kris Statlander and Athena to the ring, only to be defeated by Cargill, Kiera Hogan, and Grey, who were looking for a potential “in" with the champ.

Main event Blood & Guts match: Jericho Appreciation Society vs Blackpool Combat Club

In the eagerly awaited Blood & Guts match, Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, and Sammy Guevara took on the AEW interim world champion John Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Santana, Ortiz, Wheeler Yuta, and Eddie Kingston.

The main event of the night lived up to the company’s quality and the audience’s expectations. It was an absolute violent encounter as a lot of blood was spilt, and several weapons were used throughout the course of the match. Shattering glass, kendo sticks, thumbtacks, steel chairs, and the cage’s harsh metal surface all caused pain and anguish for the fighters but no one really backed out.

After some gruelling back and forth action, the match ended up on top of the cage, thanks to Tay Conti’s intervention and her unlocking of the cage door, which allowed Jericho to escape to the sanctuary of the roof until Kingston followed him.

Guevara tried to climb up as well but was knocked down by a wooden platform, as were Menard and Castagnoli. Menard’s tap to the Swiss star secured the victory while provoking tension between the newcomer and Kingston, who took offence to his partner sabotaging his chance to redeem months of suffering at the hands of Jericho. In a match that was filled with utter chaos Blackpool Combat Club, Kingston, Santana and Ortiz defeated the Jericho Appreciation Society.

