AEW Dark Results: Toni Storm Beats Diamante as Dante Martin Defeats Invictus Khash

Last night’s episode of AEW Dark had a packed match card. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs took on Jay Lucas & Terry Yaki in a mouth-watering clash.

Meanwhile, the marquee clash of the night was the match between Toni Storm and Diamante. Both the wrestlers delivered a thrilling match for the fans.

Here are the highlights of all the action from a wild episode of AEW Dark.

John Silver (w/ -1 & Dark Order) vs. Ryan Nemeth (w/ Peter Avalon)

The first match of the night had plenty of brutal action. In the match, Silver delivered a PowerBomb and the Pump Kick with devastating effect. Nemeth tried to counter with some slick moves of his own, but it was not enough. In the end, Silver landed a spinning rack bomb to register a fine win.

The Varsity Blonds (w/Julia Hart) vs. Anthony Henry & JD Drake

The Varsity Blonds dominated most of this match. The clash saw the Varsity Blonds thrashing their opponents by landing decisive blows. The Varsity Blonds delivered plenty of Rolling Elbows and SuperKicks. In the end, The Varsity Blonds picked up the win via Pinfall.

Shawn Spears vs. Lord Crewe

Shawn Spears brought an impressive singles record of 42-19 to the match. After a brutal back and forth, Spears connects with The C4 to pick up the win.

Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jay Lucas & Terry Yaki

This was a very competitive match which enthralled the AEW fans. After a ferocious battle, Starks delivered a devastating blow when he landed the Spear to pick up the victory. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs will be delighted with this hard-earned victory.

Tony Nese w/Mark Sterling vs. Leon Ruff

In this engrossing encounter, Leon Ruff tried to land a Sunset Flip, but Nese countered it with a Spinning Back Kick. Nese then finished the match with The Running Nese.

Angelico vs. Yuya Uemura

This vicious match saw Angelico attacking the left hamstring of Uemura. Angelico then landed the Dragon Screw Leg Whip with devastating effect. Angelico finally finished Uemura by the Navarro Death Roll.

Dante Martin vs. Invictus Khash

As soon as the match started, Martin and Khash started to beat the hell out of each other. But Dante started to dominate as the match progressed. Dante managed to land the Suicide Dive and the Nose Dive to pick up the victory.

Toni Storm vs. Diamante

This was the marquee clash of the night. Diamante was the more experienced wrestler as she brought a record of 40-21 to the ring. The match lived up to its billing as Storm and Diamante fought like hell. After a thrilling back and forth, Toni Storm picked up the win via Storm Zero.

