AEW Dynamite Beach Break Results: Winner And Highlights From January 26 Episode

The Beach Break episode of AEW Dynamite delivered power-packed fights from start to finish, as the show had exciting match cards stacked at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Wednesday’s night main event was a TNT Title ladder match, in which Orange Cassidy and Adam Cole continued their intensifying rivalry.

In another highly anticipated fight, a Ladder match was set up to determine the undisputed TNT Champion between Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara. While in a special trios contest – the Inner Circle’s Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz fought Daniel Garcia, and 2point0. Red Velvet faced off with “Legit" Leyla Hirsch in a women’s division match, whereas the latest in rivalries featuring top stars CM Punk and Dr. Britt Baker DMD were the highlights of the show.

>Here’s a look at everything that happened on the January 26 episode of AEW Dynamite:

>Ladder Match for the TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes (C) vs Sammy Guevara: In one of the best Dynamite openers of all time, as both men fought hard in and out of the ring. In the end, both wrestlers climbed the ladder towards the title belts but Guevara blasted Rhodes with one of the belts to send the reigning champion crashing to the mat and secure the biggest victory of his career.

>Wardlow vs Elijah Dean and James Alexander: In the second match of the night, Wardlow dispatched both opponents his Powerbomb Symphone to secure a double pin victory in front of his home crowd.

>Trios Match – Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz vs. 2point0 and Daniel Garcia: Jericho, Santana and Ortiz defeated 2point0 and Garcia, when Santana hit a Piledriver and pin Matt Lee to pick up the win.

CM Punk and MJF’s had a verbal showdown, both took personal shots at each other before FTR and Wardlow were summoned by MJF. Meanwhile, Shawn Spears unloaded on Punk with a steel chair while FTR held him down. The segment ended with MJF seated on the Punk’s injured body.

>Red Velvet vs “Legit" Leyla Hirsch: In the women’s side of things Hirsch defeated Velvet with a roll-up to and secure a three count.

>Lights Out Match – Orange Cassidy vs. Adam Cole: Cassidy managed to culminate weeks of intensifying hatred over Cole by delivering a perfectly-timed low blow, before hugging him to send Cole crashing through the stage for a pinfall victory.

