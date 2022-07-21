AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Results: Winners and Highlights From July 20 2022 Episode

AEW enthralled fans with a terrific episode of the Week 2 of a special Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite. The latest episode of AEW Dynamite had plenty of drama and high-octane action. The Dynamite featured a thrilling match card that included a blockbuster “Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match" between Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho. The women’s tag team match featuring Jade Cargill was also greatly hyped by AEW. Fans enjoyed Christian Cage’s return to action in a terrific match against Varsity Blonds.

Advertisement

Here are the highlights of all the action from the July 20 episode of AEW’s flagship show.

Darby Allin vs Brody King

Brody King overwhelmed Allin with his brute strength and imposing physique. King executed two perfect sentons on Allin to put him on the back foot. Allin tried to fight valiantly and stage a comeback by using his belt. However, King dominated the action throughout the bout. King finished the match with a Gonzo Bomb to win via pinfall.

Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta vs. Best Friends

Fans were firmly supporting the Blackpool Combat Club inside the arena. As soon as the bout started, Trent and Moxley began to trade brutal blows. After an intense back-and-forth battle, the Blackpool Combat Club registered a win over Best Friends. YUTA picked up the win for his team by pinning Chuck.

Varsity Blonds vs. Christian Cage and Luchasaurus

Christian Cage made a memorable return to AEW by winning this tag team bout against Varsity Blonds. Luchasaurus did most of the heavy lifting as he demolished the Varsity Blonds with brutal blows. However, Cage was tagged in just in time to score the winning pinfall.

Advertisement

FTW Championship: Cole Karter vs. ‘Absolute’ Ricky Starks

Starks dominated the action initially. As the match progressed, Karter tried to fight back and Starks had to avoid a 450 splash. In the end, Starks outclassed Karter and finished the match by hitting a Spear.

ALSO READ| National Games 2022: Mallakhamba, Yogasana to Debut in Gujarat

Women’s Tag Team Action: Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan with Stokely Hathaway vs. Athena and Willow Nightingale

Advertisement

Stokely Hathaway accompanied TBS champion Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan for this much-anticipated bout against Athena and Willow Nightingale. The enthralling match saw Athena hitting Cargill with double knees. Athena even executed a devastating powerbomb on Hogan. After a hugely entertaining fight, Cargill managed to pin Nightingale with Jaded to register an impressive victory for her team.

Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho

The main event of the night featured Eddie Kingston taking on Chris Jericho in a “Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match". Jericho inexplicably won the match. The match lived up to its billing as Jericho and Kingston put up a terrific show for the fans. After a thrilling back-and-forth battle, Jericho hit the Judas Effect with his arm wrapped in barbed wire to register an impressive victory.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.