AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2022 Results: Jon Moxley Beats Bryan Danielson to be Crowned World Champion

AEW fans were treated to a thrilling episode of Dynamite Grand Slam which had plenty of edge-of-the-seat action. Dynamite featured a packed match card that included a blockbuster final of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions. Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley fought in the high-stakes final at the historic Arthur Ashe Stadium. Danielson and Moxley were fighting for the belt vacated by CM Punk. The episode also had a terrific match between Chris Jericho and Ring of Honor World Champion Claudio Castagnoli.

Here are the highlights of all the action from the September 21 episode of AEW’s flagship show.

Ring of Honor World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs Chris Jericho

The first match of the 2022 edition of Dynamite Grand Slam set the tone for the rest of the night. Claudio Castagnoli and Chris Jericho entertained the crowd with their hard-fought bout. The high-stakes match evolved into a back-and-forth battle and there was little to choose between the two wrestlers. The most terrific sequence of the match was when Jericho tried to execute the Frankensteiner off the top rope but Claudio sought to reverse it into a powerbomb, which Jericho again reversed into the Frankensteiner. Ultimately Jericho landed a low blow kick and Judas Effect to win the match.

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs Swerve In Our Glory

This was one of the most anticipated matches of the night. The bout saw Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Acclaimed’s Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. The AEW World Tag Team Champions dominated the proceedings in the initial stages of the match. But lack of coordination between Strickland and Lee, and some interference from Billy Gunn at ringside, resulted in The Acclaimed winning the match.

AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Pac vs Orange Cassidy

Cassidy started off well in the match. Cassidy threw his sunglasses at PAC and managed to get a few early takedowns. But PAC fought his way back into the match. After the initial exchange of blows, Cassidy started to build momentum. To counter Cassidy, a desperate PAC hit Cassidy with the timekeeper’s hammer and scored the tainted victory.

Interim Women’s Title Match: Toni Storm vs Athena vs Serena Deeb vs Britt Baker

Athena, Serena Deeb and Dr. Britt Baker DMD challenged Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship at Dynamite Grand Slam. Deeb managed to impress the fans as she out-wrestled her opponents and nearly scored submissions on many occasions. But Deeb’s valiant effort wasn’t enough as Toni Storm picked up the win over Baker with a crucifix rollup.

Tournament of Champions Final for the AEW World Championship

The bout lived up to its billing as it featured high-octane action. Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson battled in the main event of this year’s Dynamite Grand Slam.

The match saw Danielson trying to pick apart the body of his opponent with his brute strength. But Moxley showed his trademark toughness and battled back against his more traditional, technical opponent. In the end, Jon Moxley executed a devastating Death Rider on the entrance ramp. Moxley then took out Danielson with a bulldog choke to emerge as the AEW World Champion.

