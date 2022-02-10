AEW Dynamite Results: Adam Page Defends Championship vs Lance Archer, Keith Lee Debuts

Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite featured two surprise appearances, while Jay White appeared during a backstage segment, but it was the mystery surrounding Tony Khan’s promised surprise free agent that took the cake. In a ‘proposed’ event CM Punk and a mystery partner saw them fight FTR, while ‘Hangman’ Adam Page duelled Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch for the AEW World Championship. Elsewhere on the show, an Inner Circle Team Meeting and a Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match pit another mystery opponent against Isiah Kassidy. Whereas, the TBS Championship Open Challenge saw Jade Cargill exchange hostilities with A.Q.A and much more.

>Here’s a look at everything that happened on February 9 episode of AEW Dynamite:

Wardlow kicked off the show by unceremoniously carrying cardboard cutouts of MJF beating CM Punk. He had a with Justin Roberts, who then introduced FTR, Shawn Spears, and, finally, MJF. While MJF was revealing his intentions to challenge for the AEW world title, CM Punk entered the arena along with Tony Schiavone. He also introduced his friends, Sting and Darby Allin, and demanded a rematch not against MJF, but Wardlow. In the meantime, Dax Harwood said he too wanted a rematch from Greensboro. Punk accepted and MJF said he had to find a partner not-named Sting or Allin. A win would mean a rematch of any kind, at any time, against MJF.

>Wardlow vs The Blade: After accepting the quick match, Wardlow found himself at a disadvantage early on. In the end Wardlow delivered a series of powerbombs to get the victory.

>Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier - Keith Lee vs Isiah Kassidy: Lee marked his debut in AEW by defeating Isiah Kassidy with a powerslam to earn a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match.

>CM Punk and Jon Moxley vs FTR: Punk chose Jon Moxley as his surprise partner to fight FTR in this proposed main event of Wednesday night. After trading enough strikes, count-outs and a distraction from Cash, Punk took him down with a GTS. While, Moxley delivered the Paradigm Shift on Dax for a three count.

>TBS Championship Match - A.Q.A. vs Jade Cargill: In the women’s side of things, Cargill defeated A.Q.A. after slamming her opponent followed by a Jaded for the pinfall victory.

>Serena Deeb vs Katie Arquette: Deeb comfortably outclassed Arquette in this five-minute rookie challenge by quickly locking her opponent in an armbar for a tap out win.

>Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship - Adam Page vs Lance Archer: In another highlight fight on Wednesday’s show, both contestants bled like crazy throughout their match. In the end, the Hangman utilised the referee to deliver the Buckshot Lariat to send Archer through the tables at ringside to retain his title. Post-match Adam Cole made his way to the ring and picked up the AEW World title and draped it over the Hangman’s shoulders, teasing the possibility of him as the next top contender.

