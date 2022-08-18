AEW Dynamite Results: Bryan Danielson Slays 'Dragonslayer' Daniel Garcia

AEW Dynamite aired yet another action-packed episode on Wednesday, August 17. With the HBO Max show, and House of the Dragon sponsoring the event, we got quite the night on tap. Earlier in the month of July, Daniel Garcia bagged one of the biggest wins of his short career by thumping Bryan Danielson via referee’s decision. On Wednesday, the self-proclaimed “Dragon Slayer" aimed to go 2-0 against Danielson in a Best 2-Out-of-3 Falls in the main event of the night.

The episode began with a montage that thematically linked the new Game of Thrones spin-off to Wednesday’s high-octane match card. Veteran CM Punk returned to the ring with the AEW World title gracing his shoulder. He addressed the crowd and wasted no time calling out Hangman Page, keeping their long-time rivalry alive.

Here are all the highlights from the electrifying episode from AEW dynamite:

Best 2/3 Fall Match: Bryan Danielson vs Daniel Garcia

The young star stunned the AEW fans in Charleston, West Virginia by defeating The American Dragon with a dragon sleeper in the first fall. During the commercial break, Danielson was further harmed by DDT on the concrete floor. Garcia was ahead by one fall to none.

Danielson evened the score by outwrestling his aggressive opponent and scored a surprise pinfall victory. Danielson and Garcia were now tied with one fall each.

In fall number three, neither man was able to mount a sustained offensive. Danielson eventually applied a triangle choke to the similarly bloodied Garcia, resisted a last-ditch effort to fight out of it, and transitioned into a LeBell Lock for the submission victory. Danielson won by a score of two falls to one.

Tag Team Match: Varsity Blonds vs Gunn Club

The brawl continued the hotly contested program between world and interim world champions. Steamboat’s decision to plant the seeds for Danielson to mentor Garcia was a smart move that allowed him to use his star for more than just timekeeping. The Varsity Blonds were defeated in seconds by the Gunn Club.

1 v 1 Match: Jungle Boy vs Christian Cage

Jungle Boy and Christian Cage’s long-time feud reached a new level this week, with the Jungle Boy officially challenging Captain Charisma to a match at ‘All Out’. Cage, the ultimate disingenuous heel, attempted to talk his way out of the match by reuniting with his former disciple.

The Jungle Boy clobbered the former Impact Wrestling and WWE world champion. He repeatedly bashed his Christian’s head into the steel stairs before the doctors intervened and called off the match.

1 v 1 Match: KiLynn King vs Toni Storm

Toni Storm crushed KiLynn King in singles competition to continue her dominant march towards an AEW Women’s Championship title match against Thunder Rosa.

After the commercial break, King controlled the match, only for Storm to return back after significantly altering a top-apron side suplex attempt into a vicious crossbody slam. Storm then used her trademark corner hip checks to finish King with Storm Zero for a thumping victory.

AEW Triple Threat Title Tournament Quarterfinal: La Faccion Ingobernable vs The Elite

With the initiation of the AEW World Trios Championships, the entire world knew it was just a matter of time before superstar Kenny Omega marked his return to the ring and joined his team of The Young Bucks.

The former AEW world champion did just that on Wednesday night, joining Matt and Nick Jackson in a match against La Faccion Ingobernable’s Andrade El Idolo and Rush, as well as Dragon Lee, who was making his debut.

After a grueling encounter, Omega crushed the masked luchador with the V-Trigger before finishing him off with the One-Winged Angel to secure a hard-fought victory.

