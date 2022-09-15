AEW Dynamite Results: Bryan Danielson Stifles Chris Jericho; Jon Moxley Knocks Out Sammy Guevara

AEW Dynamite’s quest to find its new world champion continued as the episode that was broadcasted live from the MVP Arena in New York featured yet another championship tournament bout. The stakes were high on September 14, as Bryan Danielson faced off against Chris Jericho for the second time in less than a month, and Jon Moxley clashed against Sammy Guevara in a grueling encounter.

In the women’s division, Athena and Toni Storm took to the ring to battle Serena Deeb and Britt Baker in a high-voltage tag match. Elsewhere in the night, Powerhouse Hobbs locked horns against Matt DiMartino while the Lucha Bros were in action against the Swerve in our Glory.

Advertisement

Catch all the results and highlights from a top-drawer episode from AEW Dynamite:

1v1 Match: Sammy Guevara vs Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley kicked off the night as he walked in amidst a standing ovation from the crowd. He entered the ring for the opening bout of the night against Sammy Guevara.

Guevara attempted to play mind games by departing the ring before Mox could grab him, but he could not sustain his strategy for much longer. While the two brawled ferociously at one point in the match, Guevara had the edge over the former AEW champion in the closing stages. However, Moxley shot back with a vicious clothesline to knock out Guevara. He then connected his finisher to secure a hard-fought win.

1v1: Jay Lethal vs Jungle Boy

Jungle Boy made an open challenge, which Jay Lethal accepted. Sonjay Dutt got a bit crazy praising his pal in a pre-match promo. JB was instantly at a disadvantage since Dutt and Satnam Singh were both ringside.

Advertisement

Known for their speed and agility, the two men battled in a high pace encounter. Both the wrestlers displayed great maneuvers and went back and forth at each other. For much of the battle, the 25-year-old was the underdog, but he began to pick up pace after the commercial break. Jungle Boy dominated the closing stages and won the match with his famous Snare Trap submission after fending off Lethal’s allies.

1v1 Match: Matt DiMartino vs Powerhouse Hobbs

Powerhouse Hobbs clashed against a young guy named Matt DiMartino. This encounter was a squash match as Hobbs fought Matt who was half his size.

Advertisement

It was obvious that Hobbs would dominate the youngster and he did smash him in the initial stages. However, the match was interrupted as Starks made his way through the crowd and ended up assaulting Hobbs to force him out of the ring. The former FTW champion posed for the audience and we could say he saved Matt from getting thrashed by Hobbs.

Tag Team match: The Lucha Bros vs Swerve in our Glory

The AEW tag team champions, Swerve and Keith Lee faced off against two-thirds of the AEW trios champions, The Lucha Bros, in a tag match. Swerve handled the fast-paced segments with Rey Fenix and Penta, as predicted, while Lee used his power to fling the luchadors around a bit.

Advertisement

During the commercial break, the masked rivals were able to keep the large guy on the defensive for an extended period of time. After some high-octane action, the Limitless One slammed Penta with a massive slam to win the bout and retain the tag belts after a hard struggle.

Women’s Tag Team Match: Athena and Toni Storm vs Britt Baker and Serena Deeb

This week’s women’s division featured a tag team match, with Storm and Athena against Baker and Deeb. Before the match, there was a lot of speculation about Jamie Hayter not getting along with DMD.

Advertisement

The AEW women’s champion and the Professor exchanged rapid takedowns and counters until the fight developed into a chopping contest in the corner. Both teams had passages when they were in command, but the heels took over after the commercial break. Storm bore the brunt of their attacks and ended up enduring the pin when Deeb slammed her into a chair. Britt Baker and Serena Deeb stood in the middle of the ring as the crowd chanted their name.

Main Event: Chris Jericho vs Bryan Danielson

This week’s AEW main event featured an All Out rematch between Jericho and Danielson. When they walked out, both guys got the expected reactions from the crowd, although Jericho played more to the audience while Danielson kept it simple.

Danielson forced Jericho into a corner and unloaded with chops and strikes as soon as the bell rang. He didn’t let up on The Wizard, leaving Jericho with no choice but to strike back with his own chops. The American Dragon battled through them and kept control for a long period of time.

The middle and end of the game were more evenly shared between them. Jericho suplexed Danielson out of the ring at one point, and he landed down hard on his left foot. The former AEW champion took advantage of the chance to draw attention to his injuries by wrapping him around the ring post for a figure four.

He locked Danielson in The Liontamer, but he finally wrenched on the wounded leg rather than both. The American Dragon was able to force him into the LeBell Lock and won via submission.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here