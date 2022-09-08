AEW Dynamite Results: Daniel Garcia Chokes Wheeler Yuta, Danielson Outwrestles Hangman Page

Following the most turbulent four days in the company’s history, AEW made its Buffalo premiere on September 7, with one of the most anticipated Wednesday night episodes of the promotion. After an alleged backstage altercation involving CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks that resulted in multiple suspensions, Tony Khan promised to provide an update on the AEW World and Trios Championships.

In the ring, hometown hero Daniel Garcia attempted to depose Wheeler Yuta from the Ring of Honor Pure Championship, while Toni Storm faced Penelope Ford in a Championship Eliminator Match.

Here are the complete highlights from the enthralling episode of AEW’s Wednesday Night episode:

Jon Moxley plays spoilsport during MJF’sReturn Promo

The episode opened with AEW President Tony Khan making a major announcement about the AEW World and Trios Championships. The latter was conducted later in the night as Death Triangle, Best Friends, and Orange Cassidy clashed in a grueling encounter. Meanwhile, the world championship match will be conducted as a tournament featuring AEW superstar Jon Moxley, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, Hangman Page, Bryan Danielson, and veteran Chris Jericho.

Straight after Khan’s promo, the show witnessed New No. 1 contender MJF making his way to the ring with a lot of zeal while donning a Josh Allen jersey. The crowd got behind him and cheered him all the way to the ring. MJF was ruling the opening segment before Moxley decided to interrupt and steal the limelight from the No.1 contender.

Moxley slammed MJF and transformed him from a babyface into a heel. He turned on the crowd with an intense promo that might just be one of his best performances with the mic in hand. Moxley left the audience on their feet and made an absolute gem of an opening segment

AEW Trios Title Match: Best Friends vs Death Triangle vs Orange Cassidy

Death Triangle’s Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix faced off against Orange Cassidy and Best Friends’ Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor to decide the new AEW World Trios Champions.

In a match that was a high-octane fixture right from the start; Death Triangle’s trio of Canadian Destroyers startled their opponents. This allowed the Lucha Bros to wipe out Taylor and Cassidy at ringside while Pac finished Taylor out with the Black Arrow for the win and the belts. Death Triangle were crowned as the new AEW World Trios Champions.

AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Penelope Ford vs Toni Storm

AEW’s rising star, Toni Storm squared up against Penelope Ford in a Championship Eliminator Match on the night. Stormwas on the defensive early and frequently in the match.Ford constantly poundedStorm whowas still healing from a brutally physical encounter that she had on Sunday.

However, Storm fought through it and won by countering a Northern Lights Suplex into DDT and secured an easy three-pin victory.

TNT Championship Match: Tony Nese vs Wardlow

TNT champion Wardlow took the ring to defend his title against Tony Nese. He was accompanied by Mark Sterling and looked confident heading into the match. Nese started strong by landing some early punches on the champion. But, Wardlow counter-attacked in the latter half of the bout. He smashed the super-athlete, putting him away with three consecutive powerbombs, and retained his TNT title.

Grand Slam Tournament: Bryan Danielson vs Hangman Page

Bryan Danielson and “Hangman" Adam Page faced off in a high-stakes singles match for the third time in AEW history, with the winner advancing to next week’s event and a fight with Chris Jericho in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions to decide a new AEW World Champion.

Danielson and Page tore the house down with a tremendous bout that set the tone for the remainder of the tournament, as predicted the moment it was announced.

The bout ended with Danielson outwrestling Hangman with an O’Connor Roll and securing a big win on Wednesday night.

Main Event; ROH Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs Wheeler Yuta

In the main event, Buffalo native Daniel Garcia competed for the ROH Pure Championship against Wheeler Yuta. While their previous meetings had been more intellectual and deliberate, this match was played with a stronger feeling of intensity, resulting in a more straightforward game. Not burdened down with superfluous pure wrestling rules.

Garcia had the entire audience on his side, treating Wheeler like the biggestheelin the building for reaching for the ropes and then catching his opponent with a closed-fist punch, both of which were prohibited by the title and its many rules.

After putting in a real shift, Garcia managed to deploy the choke hold on Yuta and was victorious via submission.

