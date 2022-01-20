AEW Dynamite Results: Jon Moxley, Cody Rhodes Return; CM Punk, Sting and Darby Allin Pick up Wins

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Wednesday’s Dynamite episode was stacked with matches and angles. The Wednesday’s night episode featured highly anticipated returns of Former champion Jon Moxley and AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes. In another debut highlight, Adam Cole and Britt Baker competed in AEW as a couple for the first time against a popular act. While CM Punk in his quest to duel with MJF battled the latest obstacle in the form of “Chairman," Shawn Spears. Also making their tag debut were The House of Black pair of Makalai Black and Brody King, who battled The Varsity Blonds’ - Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. While Skye Blue and Serena Deeb battled in singles competition and much more.

>Here’s a look at everything that happened on the January 19 episode of AEW Dynamite:

Former world champion Jon Moxley made his long-awaited AEW return on Dynamite, drawing an enormous ovation from fans at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. He discussed scars, physical but mostly internal, then went on to thank people for having his back and said that he is going on a ride this year.

>Adam Cole & Britt Baker vs Orange Cassidy & Kris Stadtlander: The rivalry between Orange Cassidy and Adam Cole intensified in this high profile mixed tag team match. Early back-and-forth didn’t give much to either pairs, however, the action picked up pace when Cassidy involuntarily sent Baker through said table and an enraged Cole put his opponent down with the Boom and secured a three count.

>CM Punk vs Shawn Spears: Punk, who downed Spears with a GTS to gain an immediate victory. After the match, MJF tried a sneak attack on Punk but he was caught in the act but escaped somehow.

In another highlight, TNT champion Cody Rhodes returned to AEW. Making his maiden appearance of the year, he recalled CM Punk’s pipe bomb speech from a decade ago and went to claim to have created the Forbidden Door to a cheering crowd. Teasing his contractual situation with AEW, he mentioned that Tony Khan sent both him and Sammy Guevara a contract for a match to determine the undisputed TNT champion, he ended his promo by asking The Spanish God if he was ready to accept the challenge.

>The House of Black (Malakai Black and Brody King) vs The Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.): Malakai Black and Brody King’s debut tag team fight was a short-lived, as they easily steamrolled the Blond pair away with Dante’s Inferno.

>Lance Archer vs Frankie Kazarian: Archer defeated his competition by putting him away with the Blackout for the win.

>Skye Blue vs Serena Deeb: In the women’s side of things, Deeb defeated her young opponent with a Serenity submission for the win.

>Sting and Darby Allin vs The Acclaimed: The night’s main event saw Sting and Allin endure a brutalising start even before the bell was rung. Once inside, a fired-up Sting managed to fight back before the action once again spilled outside of it. In the end, Sting took care of Caster outside of the ring, while inside Allin hit the Stunner and Coffin Drop for the win.

