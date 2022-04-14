AEW Dynamite Results: Samoa Joe and Minoru Suzuki Clash in Ferocious Bout

An action packed week of All Elite Wrestling was kicked off on Wednesday with an exhilarating episode of Dynamite. The clash between Samoa Joe and Minoru Suzuki for the Ring of Honor World Television Championship was the highlight of last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The match card was packed with dream encounters like CM Punk vs Penta Oscuro.

Here are all the highlights from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans.

CM Punk vs Penta Oscuro

CM Punk continued his march to the AEW World Championship as he defeated Penta Oscura in a hard fought match. The gruelling match set the tone for the rest of the night.

AEW Tag Team Championship match: Jurassic Express vs RedDragon

The tag team match was one of the most challenging encounters for the Jurassic Express. But Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus passed the test with flying colours. The enthralling match featured synchronised attacks from both the teams.

Captain Shawn Dean vs MJF

MJF dominated Shawn in the early stages of the match, but the latter managed to hold his own. In the end, Shawn Dean registered the first count-out victory in AEW Dynamite history.

Trios Match: Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz vs Jericho Appreciation Society

For a short period of time it appeared that Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz would get the better of the Jericho Appreciation Society. But Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia and Jake Hager registered a fine trio match win by capitalising on Menard and Parker’s interference.

Marina Shafir vs Skye Blue

Skye Blue was thrashed by Marina Shafir in this one-sided encounter of AEW Dynamite.

Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs Team Taz

Team Taz scored an impressive win in front of Starks’ home crowd. The match was punctuated with great performances from Strickland and Starks. Will Hobbs registered the win via a pinfall over Keith Lee.

Ring of Honor World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs Minoru Suzuki

The marquee match of the night lived up to its billing as Ring of Honor World Television Champion Minoru Suzuki and Samoa Joe beat the hell out of each other.

The crowd went nuts seeing the ferocious onslaughts of both the wrestlers. But the interference of star NBA player Satnam Singh in the match was not well received by the crowd. Samoa Joe defeated Minoru Suzuki after a titanic battle.

