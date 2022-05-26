AEW Dynamite Results: Samoa Joe Taps Out Kyle O'Reilly, Britt Baker Beats Toni Storm

Fans were treated to engrossing action last night as AEW Dynamite featured a packed match card. The episode had plenty of drama as well, with CM Punk confronting Hangman Page. AEW Dynamite amped up the action last night with a blockbuster ROH tag team championship match between FTR and Roppongi Vice. The episode also featured a riveting semi-final of the Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament between Samoa Joe and Kyle O’Reilly.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement

Here are all the highlights from a wild episode of AEW Dynamite.

Steel Cage Match: Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears

Wardlow overcame blatant bias from the special referee to defeat Shawn Spears in a brutal encounter. Even though Spears managed to land some devastating blows like C-4, Wardlow held his own. In the end, Wardlow unleashed the powerbomb symphony on Spears. Consequently, replacement referee Bryce Remsburg completed the three count to give Wardlow the win. Wardlow will now take on MJF at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Private Party vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston

Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy fought valiantly and managed to execute some slick moves. But Moxley and Kingston swung the match in their favour with brute power. In the end, Moxley and Kingston destroyed the Private Party with elbows. Moxley finished the match by executing the Paradigm Shift.

ROH Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Roppongi Vice

This brutal match featured an intense back and forth battle between FTR and Roppongi Vice. Cash Wheeler dominated in the first few minutes of the match with some shoulder tackles. But Rocky Romero quickly fought back with several quick pinfall attempts.

As the audience was engrossed in a terrific match, Jeff Cobb and the Great-O-Khan emerged at the ringside suddenly and started to thrash everyone. Consequently, the match ended in a dramatic fashion and the final result was a no contest.

Advertisement

Three-Way Dance: Jungle Boy vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks

This was one of the most thrilling match of the night. The ultra-competitive match saw all three wrestlers executing slick moves like vertical suplexes and hurricanranas.

In the last minutes of the bout, it looked like Jungle Boy was in control with his trademark Snare Trap submission. But Strickland broke it with a huge superkick and then nailed the Swerve Stomp to register a fine victory.

Advertisement

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Semifinal: Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker

Toni Storm dominated in the initial stages of the match. But Baker soon fought back with a nasty superkick. As the match progressed, a back-and-forth battle ensued. Baker landed a devastating thrust kick but Toni hit back with a tornado DDT.

In the end, Storm tried to hit Storm Zero but Britt countered it by sitting down on her and picking up the win via pinfall win.

Advertisement

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semifinal: Samoa Joe vs. Kyle O’Reilly

This was the marquee match of the night and it lived up to its billing. The intensely physical bout had plenty of drama and engrossing action.

Both Joe and O’Reilly unloaded punishing strikes and agonizing submissions on each other as they battled for the right to face Adam Cole in the finals of the prestigious Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. At the end, Joe held his own against the ferocious O’Reilly and trapped him in the Coquina Clutch to pick up a submission win.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.