AEW Dynamite Results: The Elite Crowned as AEW Trios Champions, Shutting Off United Empire

All Elite Wrestling aired an action-packed episode on Wednesday night from Chicago’s NOW Arena with their Go-Home edition of Dynamite. With just four days left for the All Out, pay-per-view event, the episode has set the tone for the AEW’s spectacle on Sunday.

In an exciting match card, Kenny Omega paired with the Young Bucks to face New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Will Ospreay and Aussie Open in the semi-finals of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament after a victorious comeback to the squared circle earlier in August.

Here are all the highlights from the August 31 episode of AEW:

Opening Segment: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley flagged Off Dynamite

To begin the night, the undisputed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley entered the ring to the jeers of the Chicago crowd, who were still upset about his victory over hometown icon CM Punk a week earlier.

Moxley cut a caustic promo on Punk before announcing an open challenge for the world title at All Out. He bragged about running New Japan Pro-Wrestling, asked Rocky Romero if he had anybody else for him, and then exited the stage in his cocky demeanor.

1v1 Match: Bryan Danielson vs Jake Hager

Bryan Danielson will face Chris Jericho at All Out, but the American Dragon had the unpleasant task of facing Jake Hager in the opening match of the night. Hager dominated Danielson, sending him through a table to halt his initial assault and gained control.

The bearded babyface’s rocket dropkick marked his comeback. The Jericho Appreciation Society’s big guy floored Danielson with a powerbomb before escaping the LeBell Lock and applying an ankle lock. The American Dragon muscled out of it and then blasted Hager with the Busaiku Knee for the pinfall win.

Tag team Match: Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm vs Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida battled Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Jamie Hayter in tag team action only days before all four women face off for the interim AEW Women’s Championship.

Storm survived her opponents’ concerted onslaught, created separation with a tornado DDT, and executed the hot tag. Shida unleashed on the opponents before the play stalled and became rather disorganized. Shida prevailed for her team in a match that provided an excellent preview of what was to come on Sunday.

Promo: CM Punk returns, Jungle Boy and Christian Cage go Face-to-Face

CM Punk made his way to the ring, eager to face the fans for the first time since his shattering, humiliating loss to Jon Moxley last week. Punk questioned his future in the industry, wondering if his passion for the company and his followers was enough to keep him going.

His trainer, Ace Steel interrupted and made an impassioned promo demanding that Punk should stand up, sign the open contract, and face Moxley for the Undisputed AEW World Championship on Sunday.

A quick pre-taped promo between Jungle Boy and Christian Cage capped up their rivalry before a trios squash match saw TNT champion Wardlow and FTR defeat Vic Capri, Ren Jones, and ROH alum Silas Young in a too-short-to-matter squash.

Fatal Four Way Match: Dante Martin vs Rey Fenix vs Rush vs Wheeler Yuta

In a four-way showcase, “El Toro Blanco" Rush, Rey Fenix, Dante Martin, and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta faced off.

The high-fliers took to the air in an attempt to score the win in an action-packed match, as was to be anticipated considering the combatants involved, but in the end, Yuta outwrestled Martin, catching him with a leg-trap seatbelt pin for the win.

AEW Trios Title Dynamite Final Match: Will Ospreay and Aussie Open vs the Elite

Wednesday’s main event between The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) vs United Empire (Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis) was arguably one of the most enthralling episodes of AEW.

A grueling encounter filled with nonstop action, knee strikes, high spots, and occasionally over-the-top mannerisms, the match deserved to be the main event of the night. The Elite emerged victorious after Omega secured the pinfall to close out an amazing episode.

