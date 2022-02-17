AEW Dynamite Results: Winners and Highlights From February 16

The February 16th edition of AEW Dynamite was packed with exciting segments and matches related to the build-up of the Revolution 2022 PPV this week. A battle between TNT champion Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin headlined the show, while CM Punk talked about his highly anticipated AEW Revolution’s dog collar match with jibes at MJF. Thunder Rosa exchanged hostilities with Mercedes Martinez in a No Disqualification Match, Wardlow vs Max Caster duelled in a Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match and much more.

The show started with the promo of CM Punk, where he talked about his legacy. Taking jibes at MJF he revealed that a Dog Collar Match with his arch-rival will take place at Revolution. MJF interrupted but Punk stopped speaking to him.

>Bryan Danielson vs Lee Moriarty: After a to-and-fro of strikes and submissions, Danielson defeated Moriarty after a stomp to the face, then applying the triangle sleeper for a three count.

>Face of the Revolution Qualifier - Wardlow vs Max Caster: Caster’s freestyle was great at start but Wardlow obliterated him with two powerbombs for a pinfall victory.

Adam Cole and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page came face to face and the meeting as usual led to a physical altercation. But Page was at the receiving end when he challenged Cole for an AEW world title. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly attacked him when he was leaving and the security team couldn’t do much to save the prospective No. 1 contender.

>Santana and Ortiz vs Chris Jericho and Jake Hager: Santana and Ortiz defeated their opponents after an unprovoked attack by Jericho on Kingston allowed Santana to score a pin for the win.

>No Disqualification Match - Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez: In the women’s side of things, Rosa defeated Martinez by driving her head into the steel chairs for a pinfall. But the biggest drama was after the match as Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Rebel attacked Martinez for failing to defeat Rosa.

>TNT Championship Match - Sammy Guevara vs Darby Allin: The back-and-forth continued until a string of distractions from Sting, Jose and Andrade El Idolo allowed Guevara to deliver a GTH for a three count.

