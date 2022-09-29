AEW Dynamite Results: Winners and Highlights from September 28

AEW Dynamite aired a jam-packed episode from Philadelphia’s Liacouras Center. With a terrific match card, AEW ensured that there was no drop in intensity after Dynamite Grand Slam.

Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho scripted history at the event by winning the AEW World Championship and Ring of Honor world title respectively. But they wasted little time in taking on high profile match-ups on Wednesday night as part of another blockbuster episode of Dynamite.

Also Read: 36th National Games Declared Open by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Advertisement

While Moxley locked horns with New Japan’s Juice Robinson, Jericho took on Bandido. Moreover, the latest instalment of Dynamite had plenty of drama as well.

The Jericho Appreciation Society kicked off the broadcast with a special in-ring celebration to acknowledge his first Ring of Honor World Championship victory.

Here are the highlights of all the action from the September 28 episode of AEW’s flagship show.

Bryan Danielson vs “Daddy Magic" Matt Menard

As soon as the match started, both wrestlers tried to dominate the action. But it was Menard who appeared to be in control of the match. Menard landed a bunch of vicious kicks and chops on Danielson to seize the initiative. But the American Dragon fought back valiantly. As the match progressed, Danielson showed his mental fortitude. In the end, Danielson landed the Busaiku Knee and executed the Lebell Lock to pick up the win.

Advertisement

Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs Juice Robinson

Juice Robinson slammed Jon Moxley’s head into the guardrail even before the match started. But Robinson was soon on the defensive as Moxley recovered and unloaded on his opponent. The bout soon evolved into a brutal back-and-forth battle. Moxley ultimately found a way to triumph in the match. Moxley stomped at Robinson’s face and applied an arm breaker to register a submission win.

Advertisement

Also Read: Covid Vaccinations Not Compulsory for FIFA World Cup 2022 Fans, Say Qatari Officials

AEW Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs Serena Deeb

Serena Deeb fought hard to stay in contention in this bout. But Deeb was eventually outclassed by Storm. Storm finished the match with a devastating avalanche piledriver.

Ricky Starks vs Eli Isom

This was one of the least impressive matches of the night. Ricky Starks battled former Ring of Honor competitor Eli Isom. It was a lopsided contest as Starks finished his opponent with a spear, followed by the Rochambeau.

Advertisement

Ring of Honor World Championship: Bandido vs Jericho

This bout between Bandido and Jericho lived up to its billing and enthralled the fans with high-octane action. Bandido impressed the fans with his manoeuvres. He delivering a crowd-pleasing delayed vertical suplex and an Eddie Guerrero tribute in the form of a picture-perfect frog splash.

As the match progressed, Jericho eventually got back his mojo. Jericho delivered his springboard signature move and moments later, applied the Walls of Jericho. But Bandido fought back with a moonsault fallaway slam for a near-fall that finally had the fans rallying behind him in the arena. But Jericho somehow countered Bandido’s move to apply the Liontamer and register an impressive victory.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here