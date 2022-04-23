AEW Rampage Results: Adam Cole Faces NJPW's Tomohiro Ishii, Lance Archer Beats Serpentico

The latest episode of AEW Rampage had plenty of enthralling action for the fans. Last night’s show featured qualifying matches for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament when Adam Cole took on NJPW’s Tomohiro Ishii. Daniel Garcia looked to give Jericho Appreciation Society some momentum when he faced off against Eddie Kingston and Jade Cargill took on Marina Shafir in a mouth-watering match that has been brewing for weeks.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Here are the highlights of all the action from Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage.

Advertisement

Adam Cole vs Tomohiro Ishii

The show opened with the qualifying match for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Adam Cole and Tomohiro Ishii were menacing right from the start and were beating the hell out of each other within the first couple of minutes. Cole adapted his fighting style to match the intensity of Ishii which resulted in a thrilling encounter.

Cole and Ishii reserved their best for the last, as the final minutes of the match became nail-biting. In the end, Jay White caused a distraction when he assaulted Romero at the ringside. This distraction was exploited by Cole as he registered a fine win over Ishii.

Lance Archer vs Serpentico

Lance Archer and Serpentico faced off in a one-sided encounter. This was one of the shortest squash matches in recent times, which lasted for about a minute. While it was a good match for Archer, the bout didn’t make for an interesting match for the fans.

Eddie Kingston vs Daniel Garcia

Advertisement

Right from the start, Eddie Kingston looked like a predator who was here to win. Like the night’s first match, this bout had plenty of action. Both the fighters showcased their attacking capabilities by punching and kicking with aplomb. The Mad King seemed the dominant fighter until Garcia fought back with vengeance. In the end, Garcia was simply outclassed by Kingston who registered a fine victory.

Jade Cargill vs Marina Shafir

Advertisement

The marquee event of the night saw Jade Cargill defend her belt against Marina Shafir. Shafir is a newcomer to AEW and it showed. Cargill used all her experience to get out of tough spots. Jade Cargill hit her finisher to get the pin and retain her title.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.