AEW Rampage Results: Konosuke Takeshita Loses to Jay Lethal on Debut

Recently, AEW has been featuring Japanese wrestlers to hype up the Forbidden Door event coming up on June 26. Last night’s episode of AEW Rampage continued that trend with Konosuke Takeshita clashing with Jay Lethal.

Tony Storm and Ruby Soho faced off against the duo of Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter in a blockbuster encounter.

There was yet another qualifying match for the Owen Hart Cup as Yuka Sakazaki took on Riho.

Here are the highlights of all the action from Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage.

Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

This tag team match kicked off the proceedings. Hayter tried to gain an early advantage in the match by trying to land some devastating blows.

But the tag team of Storm and Soho dominated the match by landing superkicks and executing a perfect suplex.

At the end, Baker and Hayter came close to winning with a string of hard-hitting moves, but Storm registered a fine win for her team by pinning baker.

Hook vs. JD Drake

It can be said that Hook has made winning a habit. After a short but brutal encounter, Hook easily picked up the win. In the match, Drake hit a chop on Hook, but Hook retaliated with a headbutt and a perfectly executed suplex. Hook then landed the Redrum to finish off the match.

Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki

With this Owen Hart Cup qualifying match, Sakazaki returned to AEW for the first time in several months to take on Riho in a mouth-watering encounter.

Sakazaki looked like she was dominating in the match, until Riho hit a devastating bulldog to bring her down.

At the end, both were trading some brutal elbow strikes. As it looked like Sakazaki was about to win, Riho rolled her up with a pinning combination to register a fine victory.

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jay Lethal

This was the main event of the evening, featuring Takeshita making his AEW Rampage debut against Lethal.

Takeshita landed some early blows to gain some advantage in the match.

As it looked like Takeshita was in control of the match, Sonjay Dutt made a timely interference.

The distraction allowed Lethal to hit a suicide dive that put him firmly in control of the match. After a hard-fought battle, Lethal registered a fine victory.

