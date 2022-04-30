AEW Rampage Results: Samoa Joe Defends ROH TV Title against Trent Beretta

The AEW Rampage episode on Friday night had plenty of action to keep the fans interested. There was another Owen Hart Cup qualifying match as Darby Allin took on Swerve Strickland fought for another one of the spots. Meanwhile, Samoa Joe defended the ROH TV title against Trent Beretta in a blockbuster match.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Here are the highlights of all the action from Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage.

Darby Allin vs Swerve Strickland

Advertisement

This bout kicked off last night’s AEW Rampage. Allin and Strickland shook hands before the match acknowledging their long history as friends and rivals. But the niceties soon ended as the match started. After a brutal back and forth, Darby managed to pick Strickland’s weak leg and pin him to the mat. Darby Allin registered a fine victory and qualified for the Owen Hart Foundation tournament.

Jade Cargill and the Baddies vs Willow Nightingale, Sky Blue and Trish Adora

Jade Cargill, Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan faced off against Willow Nightingale, Sky Blue and Trish Adora in this trios match. The match did not live up to the expectations as it wrapped up pretty quickly. After a few minutes of competitive action, Jade hit Adora with her finisher to end the match.

Keith Lee vs Colten Gunn

Colten Gunn tried hard to dominate Keith but The Limitless One didn’t budge. Keith started to land his blows as the match progressed and once he had firmly established his dominance, The Limitless One picked up the win by delivering the Big Bang Catastrophe.

Advertisement

Samoa Joe vs Trent Beretta (ROH TV Title)

In the marquee clash of the night, Samoa Joe defended the ROH TV title against Trent Beretta. Trent showed a few sparks but failed to pose any real challenge to The Samoan Submission Machine. After dominating the match, Joe locked Trent in a rear-naked choke to pick up the win and retain his title.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.