After Cocaine Dig at Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal Drags His Own Mum into Feud

The feud between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal doesn’t seem to be dying down anytime soon. Masvidal aka “Gamebred" had talked about wanting to “smash" Conor’s face before he “overdoses on cocaine". Masvidal has challenged McGregor for a fight and claimed that the UFC icon was “scared". McGregor hit back with a “pigeon brain" barb.

McGregor has been missing from the ring since he broke his leg last year. While he has returned to training, the Irishman is unlikely to make an appearance soon. Taking a dig at McGregor’s injury woes, Masvidal suggested his long-term foe did not want to fight. Speaking in an interview with the MMA fight, Masvidal said, “If he did, he’d post something, he’d say something, he’d probably just insult my mom or some relative of mine, my nation, where I come from, something like that."

Masvidal’s comments did not go down well with McGregor who responded to it by posting a clip on social media where he said, “Insult your mum? What a loser you are, mate. Me and your mum get along."

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Let’s Do It! Tyson Fury Responds to Jake Paul ahead of Fight against His Brother Tommy

Masvidal has long been pitching for a fight with McGregor but UFC president Dana White has not been quite responsive to the idea because of the massive weight difference between the two fighters, reported Mirror.

McGregor has been involved in a variety of legal disputes, including two different allegations of sexual harassment, incarceration in Florida, and social disorder in his native Dublin.

Conor McGregor, who is one of the most iconic fighters in the history of the sport, has featured in several high-stakes bouts in his storied career. McGregor and boxer Floyd Mayweather faced off in a blockbuster bout in 2017. If reports are to be believed, both of them are in talks for a rematch of their sensational match that would be worth around $1 billion.

Advertisement

Masvidal, on the other hand, is also facing issues away from the ring. He is currently in court with his rival Colby Covington after being charged with fatal battery damage and allegations of an attack in Miami.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.