After Retirement, Tom Brady To Relocate To Miami’s ‘Billionaire Bunker’ With Family?

It is an end of an era for Tom Brady, who is finally hanging his boots after a glorious career spanning 22 years as the NFL’s top quarterback. Tom announced his retirement in a social media post on Tuesday after three MVP (Most Valuable Player) awards and seven Super Bowl rings with the Patriots and Buccaneers.

With this announcement, speculations have been doing rounds among his fans about where will he go after his retirement. However, it is certainly not going to be Boston as some of his fans are wishing. Tom and his family intend to relocate to a sprawling eco-estate on Miami’s exclusive Indian Creek Island. As previously reported by Page Six, the seven-time Super Bowl champion and all-time quarterback record-holder paid $17 million for a sprawling plot of land on Miami’s Indian Creek Island, dubbed the “billionaire’s bunker."

The original property of the plot had a five-bedroom, five-bathroom home sprawling over 5,700 square feet that has now been demolished. The new mansion that is being built there for the sportsman and his supermodel and activist wife Gisele Bundchen is under construction and Daily Mail has obtained photos of the construction work.

Aerial photos illustrate the progress of the building. On the two-acre property, which has a beachfront vista and a neon-lit South Beach skyline, the land has been cleared and structures are starting to take shape. The crystal blue Biscayne Bay is on one side of the property, with vistas of the neon-lit South Beach cityscape, and a wide golf course on the other side, for when the athlete wishes for some sport. The island has attracted celebrities, power couples and billionaires for a long time because of its exotic nature, solitude and security. Once Tom makes his way into his new mansion with his family, he will be neighbours with the likes of billionaire investor Carl Icahn, hotel entrepreneur Jeffrey Soffer and Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

