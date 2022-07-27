After Vince Vince McMahon's Retirement, Spotlight on 'Insensitive' Behaviour

The WWE creative team appears to have had several problems with Vince McMahon and his antics over the years. While he’s still the largest shareholder of WWE, McMahon has stepped down as the CEO amidst investigations over alleged sexual harassment scandals.

Fightful Select has published a report outlining the WWE team members’ experiences of working with McMahon.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, several members of the creative team are now willing to speak openly about their experience of working with the former CEO as he is no longer a part of the company.

Sapp said that the assistants on the creative team had to “filter" McMahon because he used offensive language, called individuals by wrong names, and used socially unacceptable phrases. Even the minutes of the meetings conducted with him had to be “heavily edited" for this sole reason.

Advertisement

Sapp alleges that McMahon’s statements during meetings were frequently careless or insensitive. His foul language and brash behavioor used to upset many of his team members.

The report also brought out many other issues such as McMahon’s harsh micromanagement of the announcers.

“If a live feed of Vince McMahon on a headset any given night ever made it out, that it would provide a picture of that production experience, especially for the announcers. There were plenty of times he was in a good mood, but he would blow up at the most ridiculous things and act like they ruined an angle far past its expiration date anyway," the report stated.

Advertisement

When asked what they expect to change now that Triple H is in charge of the creative team, one of the members responded that it will allow them to accomplish things they haven’t been allowed to do owing to McMahon’s participation.

Another member said that they expected to see a reduction in the repeated rematches that have hampered WWE programming for years because the former Chairman didn’t remember putting them on in the first place.

Advertisement

The 76-year-old unexpectedly announced his retirement from WWE as chairman and CEO in a plain single tweet on July 22. “Time for me to retire, Thank you, WWE Universe." McMahon’s tweet read.

Advertisement

The company’s leaders are still well-versed in the underlying ideas that made WWE so successful under Vince McMahon for decades. The new CEO Stephanie McMahon and Content Head Paul Levesque (Triple-H) along with the rest of the executives will run the WWE Universe in the post-McMahon era.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here