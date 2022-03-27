Indian badminton ace Ajay Jayaram who reached a career-best ranking of world number 13 in 2017 decided to call it quits after almost 2 decades of professional involvement in the sport. The 34-year-old who can boast of being a Czech International and Dutch Open Champion took to social media to put up a statement announcing the same.

“As all good things come to an end, so is my professional badminton journey of nearly 2 decades. I’ve decided to retire from competitive badminton and I write this, teary-eyed and with a lump in my throat," read the statement.

“While I am engulfed by all these overwhelming emotions, I would like to celebrate and be grateful for all that badminton and sport, in general, have given me."

“Badminton has defined most of what I am today. It has shaped me, taught me, grounded me and shown me what dreaming big can do," Jayaram reflected on his relationship with the sport.

“From picking up the racket at a nearby club as a shy 7-year-old boy, to competing in the biggest stadiums as a World top 15 player, I am indebted to this wonderful sport for all the exciting and enriching experiences it has given me."

“I’ve won, lost, cried, laughed, fought, experienced highs and lows lived and thrived, all within the rectangular space of 44*20 ft," the emotional athlete said.

“My mom, dad, sister, coaches, fiance, friends, colleagues, competitors, sponsors, physios, trainers have all played an indispensable role in shaping my career and I will forever be grateful to them."

Jayaram, who is the first Indian to win a medal at the Korean Open expressed his gratitude to those who have made his long career a successful one.

“To all my lovely fans, followers, critics and well-wishers, you’ve pushed me along in difficult times and celebrated with me when I’ve won. For an athlete that unconditional support means the world. Love you guys."

Speaking on what the future hold for him, the badminton player, who has represented Mumbai Rockets in the Badminton Premier League, was non-committal.

“While I certainly do feel this big void, the silver lining is that I will be jumping into something new and exciting, but more on that tomorrow."

“For now, I’m going to try and let this sink in," the statement concluded.

