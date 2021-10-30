Home » News » Sports » Ajay Jayaram Finishes Runner-up at Belgian International Challenge

Ajay Jayaram Finishes Runner-up at Belgian International Challenge

Indian badminton player Ajay Jayaram (Twitter)
Indian badminton player Ajay Jayaram (Twitter)

India's Ajay Jayaram went down in straight games to Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in the men's singles final to finish runner-up at the Belgian International Challenge.

PTI
Leuven // Updated: October 30, 2021, 23:16 IST

India’s Ajay Jayaram finished runner-up at the Belgian International Challenge after going down in straight games to Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong in the men’s singles final here on Saturday. The 34-year-old Indian, a former world no 13, lost 14-21 14-21 to the 21-year-old Ng Tze Yong, who is ranked 74 in the world, in the summit clash of the four-day tournament. On way to the finals, fifth seed Jayaram, who is currently ranked 63, had defeated Kim Bruun of Denmark and Japan’s Hashiru Shimono in semifinals and quarter-finals respectively on Friday.

Among other Indians in the fray, Subhankar Dey and Aakarshi Kashyap had lost in the quarter-final stage. While Subhankar lost 15-21 21-8 15-21 to Yusuke Onodera of Japan, Aakarshi went down 12-21 11-21 to Japan’s Riko Gunji in the women’s singles.

first published: October 30, 2021, 23:16 IST